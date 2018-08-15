PLAYER RATINGS: Crewe 1 Fleetwood 1 (Fleetwood win 4-3 on pens)

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the historic League Cup win at Crewe.

Jason Holt came off the bench to cancel out Ryan Wintle's 32nd minute strike and after the tie finished 1-1 Town beat the League Two side 4-3 on penalties.

Keeper Alex Cairns and Ash Hunter were the shoot-out heroes but they could not pip game-changer Holt to the star man accolade.

Here are Swarbrick's marks out of 10 from the game

Alex Cairns - 7.5

What a save. That penalty stop from Perry Ng worthy of winning any shoot-out.

Lewie Coyle - 7

Nice to see him using his left foot, especially when getting crosses in, that shows the character of the player, always willing to learn.

Tommy Spurr - 5.5

Given a player of his calibre and experience really should be doing better for the Crewe goal.

Cian Bolger - 5.5

As with Spurr, he should have been more switched on to avoid the Crewe goal.

Gethin Jones - 7

Built on his start against Oxford with another solid performance. That right-back spot his shirt to lose now.

Nathan Sheron - 6

Good communication, linking the defence, midfield and attack. Some sublime passes and some good blocks in a really good start. But will serve as a big learning curve, that late challenge on Jones and subsequent yellow card the reason he came off at half-time.

Harrison Biggins - 7

Quiet in the first half, but moved deeper and impressed more in the second 45. Will be gutted to miss a penalty but should keep his head held high.

Jack Sowerby - 6.5

A really strong start on the right of that midfield three but faded as an attacking force.

Wes Burns - 6.5

Really should have hit the target having been sent through by Sheron but lots of energy and is getting in the positions.

Paddy Madden - 7

He really took the bull by the horns early doors. But should have scored.

Conor McAleny - 7

A great reaction to being an unused sub at Oxford. So unlucky when he hit the post. But should have ended his night with a goal.

Subs:

Holt on for Sheron, 46 - 8

Scored the leveller and made a real difference to the side. Brought calmness and controlled the game. Should have had a second. Man of the match and got Town back in it.

Hunter on for McAleny, 70 - 7

Was that penalty ever in doubt? Coolness personified.

Long on for Burns, 83 - 6

Easing his way back from a blister, not enough time to make an impact but scored his penalty