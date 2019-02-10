PLAYER RATINGS: Bradford City 0 Fleetwood Town 1

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 1-0 win over Bradford City.

Alex Cairns 7

Marked his 100th performance with a clean sheet but again he had a very quiet afternoon because of the form of the men in front of him.

Lewie Coyle 7

Back from suspension and back at right-back due to the knock to Wes Burns. More tough tackling than Burns but did not bring the same attacking threat that the forward did to the wing.

Ash Eastham 7

Another solid captain's performance.Mopped up everything and the one time David Ball did get a sniff in the box he was on hand to thwart his old team mate.

Harry Souttar 8

Cleared everything in his path. A no nonsense defender who has brought added steel to Town's back four. The youngster has a bright future ahead...

James Husband 7

A bit more of a physical battle for Husband at Bradford but stood up to the challenge. Outfoxed by Doyle for the Ball chance but other than that a solid performance.

Jack Sowerby 7

His first start since returning from his Carlisle loan spell and he made his mark. Some nice moves to link the defence and attack and brought some calmness to the middle of the park.

James Wallace 7

Showed attacking ingenuity with his assist, provided an end product and took the game by the scruff of the neck. He was having one of his best games in a Fleetwood Town shirt until another injury blow ended his day 31 minutes in.

Ross Wallace 7

He's adapted to League One and plays a key role in that midfield trio.

Ash Hunter 7

Worked tirelessly on his return to the starting line-up. As bright as ever.

Ched Evans 7

Again worked tirelessly and was a constant threat on the counter. His, Hunter and Madden's defensive work a big part of the victory too. Their work to help the defence does not go unnoticed.

Paddy Madden 8

Got his 17th goal of the term with a fine finish at the back post. He's closing in on that 20 goal mark and looks a threat whenever he gets the ball.

Sheron on for J Wallace 31: 7 Town lost a touch of momentum after the injury but Sheron slotted in seamlessly and it did not look like he has been out of the side. A solid showing.

Nadesan on for Hunter 62 6 Brought fresh legs to the attack but still searching for that first goal.

Biggins on for R Wallace 81 6 Added some more energy to the middle of the park as the game drew to a close