Pilley: Fleetwood ‘buzzing’ for Vardy return and historic Leicester clash

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley is looking forward to having the eyes of the world focused on Highbury when Jamie Vardy makes his return in the FA Cup this January.

Vardy’s Leicester City will be the first ever Premier League side Town have competitively faced.

The third round tie has an extra sentimental element for Pilley and Town given it will be the first time Vardy will return to the club’s home fortress.

Vardy smashed in 30 plus goals in Fleetwood’s 2011-12 Conference promotion season before clinching that £1m move to the Foxes.

Now after five years the forward is set to return with a Premier League winners medal and several England caps on January 6.

The clash has been selected for the prime time 12:45pm Saturday lunchtime slot on the BBC with Town set for a six figure financial windfall.

The huge tie was secured thanks to Thursday’s 2-0 win at Hereford and Pilley says the whole town is already buzzing for City’s arrival.

He said: "The exposure the game with Leicester City will give the club will be unbelievable. The phones have been ringing non-stop in the ticket office and commercially the interest in this fixture is huge – and who can blame them.

"It's the first time in the club's history we will play a Premier League team in a competitive fixture, and it's clear to see there is a buzz around the town already.

"We're told due to the game being live on BBC One, it will probably be the most viewed live game broadcast in the UK this season. We are told around six million will watch the game, which is double the number for last weekend's Manchester derby. For Fleetwood Town it's brilliant to a part of."

