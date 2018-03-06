Pilley calls on Cod Army to travel in their numbers as Fleetwood announce pre-season Hungary trip

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley is hopeful the Cod Army will travel in their numbers to support his club’s pre-season tour to Hungary.

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley is hopeful the Cod Army will travel in their numbers to support his club’s pre-season tour to Hungary.

Town revealed they will be based at Telki Sports Park, the state-of-the-art Hungarian Football Federation headquarters just outside Budapest, for the week-long tour starting on July 8.

As with last summer’s trip to Austria, Town will play two matches during the week, with opposition to be confirmed.

Pilley (above) will again subsidise an exclusive supporters’ package costing £299 per person. This includes return flights from Manchester to Budapest, two nights’ accommodation in a four-star hotel with breakfast included in Budapest city centre from Friday July 13 to Sunday 15.

Pilley said: “The Cod Army thoroughly enjoyed their trip to Austria and we are pleased to offer another package for our supporters. The price and location is an attractive proposition and we’re looking forward to seeing a large continent head out to support the team in Hungary.”

To book contact Town’s travel partners Travelcareworld in Poulton on (01253) 884403. Full terms and conditions can be found at www.fleetwoodtownfc.com