Peterborough United boss backs Joey Barton to succeed at Fleetwood Town

Peterborough United boss Steve Evans feels Andy Pilley’s appointment of Joey Barton is a shrewd one as he backed the former Burnley, Manchester City and Newcastle midfielder to be a successful manager.

At the age of 36, Barton is the youngest manager in League One after taking on his first managerial job this summer.

Evans, by contrast, is with his seventh club after beginning his managerial career at Stamford in 1994.

Having seen his Peterborough side beat Fleetwood on Tuesday, Evans believes that Town chairman Andy Pilley has made a good call in appointing Barton.

He said: “I think he has gone into the right type of club with the right chairman.

“I have known Andy Pilley from a distance over many years and he gives managers unbelievable support and he will give it to Joey.

“People see the controversy of Joey Barton because of himself as a player.

“It is the first time I have come up against him and I’ve seen him on the sidelines.

“I think he conducts himself in the manner of a top-class manager.”

Fleetwood have fallen to 13th after back-to-back defeats at league leaders Portsmouth and Peterborough.

However, with only a third of the season gone, Evans believes Fleetwood will be in the play-off race come the end of the season.

He said: “They will be up there; I think they will be up there for the play-offs, I think we might be up there.

“Sunderland won again on Tuesday night and I think their juggernaut is starting.

“Joey has inherited good players but he has added to it and he has got good staff, particularly Hilly (Clint Hill), good experienced guys.

“I think he (Barton) will do very well.”