Patience is key for Fleetwood keeper Neal

Patience is the key for Fleetwood keeper Chris Neal. And, no, he is not talking about how he is going to tackle a year's worth of free pizzas...

Takeaway chain Papa John's agreed to give Neal and company a pizza a week for the remainder of 2018 after he kept a clean sheet in Town's 0-0 FA Cup third round draw with Premier League side Leicester City on Saturday.

That draw earned Uwe Rosler's League One side a replay at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday January 16.

If they win they will enter the fourth round of the competition for the first time in their history and Town will find out who they could face if they beat the Foxes in tonight's 7pm draw.

It could be Rosler's old club Manchester City but Neal would love a trip to Premier League side Liverpool's home fortress.

Though the keeper, who just celebrated his first league game in over a year with a 2-1 Boxing Day win at Oldham, says his eyes are firmly focused on the replay and two tough games beforehand at Bury in the Checkatrade Trophy tomorrow night and in the league at Southend on Saturday.

And Neal was pleased his patience was rewarded with the big Leicester gig and... a year of free pizza...

The keeper, who is expected to be rested at Bury, said about tonight's cup draw: "It is the old cliche we need to get through this round first!

"Like everyone says one of the big four away would be great.Personally I'd want to play at Anfield but we have got another big game a week on Tuesday and we'll see what happens then.

"We have got to keep our feet on the ground, go again on Tuesday and we have another tough game at Southend.

"We'll do our recovery and then look forward to the games coming up.

"A couple of weeks ago it looked like I would not be playing in this game but patience is the key.

"it has been over a year since I made a league start and so to start in a game like that was brilliant.

"Any team they would have picked would have been full of internationals and Premier League stars, and we nullified them. We are very proud of the result but the job is not done yet, though.

"We'll go there and play the replay. That will probably be a totally different game but everyone can be proud of Saturday, everyone associated with the club.

"As a team we want to keep a clean sheet every single game. (The pizza) is an added bonus but during the game it is not something we talked about. I only remembered when I came off the pitch!"