Paddy Madden's pair seals double over Doncaster and earns praise of Fleetwood boss Joey Barton

Paddy Madden made it 12 for the campaign with two goals in Fleetwood Town’s 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers as boss Joey Barton praised his top scorer’s work ethic and unselfish play.

Madden opened the scoring as he nodded home a Nathan Sheron cross on 11 minutes and wrapped up the victory in added time, Ash Hunter having made it 2-0 early in the second half.

Barton admitted the first goal came against the run of play and said: “It was a game of two halves. Doncaster were the better side in the first period.

“But when you have strikers of the calibre we have in Paddy Madden and Ched Evans, they do not need many opportunities.

“Pad scored a classic poacher’s goal. He is on the move before the defender, anticipates where the ball is going to come in, and to finish it in the manner he did is first-class.

“I’m delighted for Pad because he does a lot of unselfish work for the team. He does not ever complain if he is asked to play slightly out of position or do a tactical role to cause the opposition problems or to stop them causing us problems. He just gets on with it and runs his socks off.

“He is a credit to his profession and sets the tone for our team in lots of ways.”

This was Town’s fourth successive clean sheet at Highbury, stretching their unbeaten home run to seven in the league, though Barton’s side have lost their last six away.

The Town boss called for consistency and said: “We talk to the lads about trusting the structure, staying calm at certain times rewards you. You can absorb pressure.

“There are going to be times in every match, especially when you play against good sides, that they will have a spell. That is when your training and discipline pay you back.

“In John Marquis Doncaster have an excellent striker, arguably one of the top three in the country, but Ash Eastham and Morgs’ (Craig Morgan) handling of him has been exceptional over two games (Town won 4-0 at the Keepmoat).

“The key now is finding that consistency. If we get that, then we will quickly start to move up the table.

“I was really pleased with the second-half performance. I’m delighted for the lads because we have made this a difficult place to come to.”