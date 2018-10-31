Paddy Madden: Fleetwood Town assist kind Ash Hunter should buy me beers!

Ash Hunter may have set up five of Paddy Madden’s six goals this season but the Fleetwood Town striker joked that Hunter should be buying him drinks for ensuring he racks up the assists.

Hunter set up Ross Wallace’s goal in Saturday’s 3-2 Highbury win over Blackpool as well as Madden’s winner, taking his assists tally to 12 in 15 League One games this season.

Madden said: “I’m hoping he buys me the beers because I’m the one putting them away!

“It is great composure from Ash. A lot of players would have put it in early but he showed composure, waited for me to get into the box and picked me out brilliantly again. Massive credit goes to Ash.”

Over 5,000 witnessed Town’s momentous first victory over their neighbours and Madden added: “From staff to players to fans, we have all made history. We are all on a high.

“A lot of credit goes to the fans because that atmosphere got the boys going.

“It was brilliant. They had the flags out and everything ... tremendous!”