Oliver’s absence for Fleetwood is a blow for Rosler

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler is ruing the fact that Manchester City loanee Charlie Oliver cannot build on his debut in tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy tie at Yeovil Town.

Oliver arrived at Highbury on deadline day as a last gasp loan replacement for Harvey Rodgers, who joined Accrington Stanley.

He was thrust into action quickly, coming on during Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against Scunthorpe United following Ash Eastham’s first-half dismissal.

It was not something the 20-year-old would have expected but, because of a previous appearance for City’s Under-23s in the competition, Oliver is unable to figure.

Rosler said: “I think he did really well.He came to us not planned because of the Harvey Rodgers scenario.

“We threw him into a baptism of fire, he came through it really well.

“He has to learn a lot, we can see that, but he wants to play like he is used to playing.

“He has different players next to him and he has to adapt to that.

“He is very intelligent.

“He asks a lot of questions about how we play and I think he will adapt very quickly.

“He cannot play on Tuesday because he played for City in the Checkatrade but Saturday was a great lesson for him and he did very well.”