Older heads vital for Fleetwood boss Sheridan

John Sheridan said he likes what he sees in Fleetwood’s youngsters but stressed the need for experience as Town head into the final 12 games in the League One relegation zone.

Town face a huge game at home to Sheridan’s former club Plymouth Argyle on Saturday and the head coach says a bit of game know-how can be crucial in their vulnerable position.

But he has not ruled out calling on the enthusiasm of youth as 21-year-old central midfielder Harrison Biggins pushes for a starting spot.

The young gun was given his first Football League start by caretaker boss Barry Nicholson in the 2-1 defeat by Portsmouth a fortnight ago, when experienced midfielder Toumani Diagouraga was left out.

The ex-Plymouth man returned to the starting line-up for Sheridan’s first game, the 1-1 draw with MK Dons. Biggins replaced him in the second half and Sheridan will look to get the right blend against the Pilgrims.

He said: “I think experience will help because of the position we are in.

“I thought Harrison did well when he came on, and there are some good young players on the fringes I really like from what I have seen so far. But we are fighting to stay in the league and sometimes it is just about having a little bit of know-how.

“From young players you will get enthusiasm and energy, but I think a bit of game know-how and experience out on the pitch will benefit us more simply because of the position we are in.

“With Cian Bolger, Nathan Pond, Bobby Grant, Paddy Madden and Diagouraga, we have got some good experience there.”

And Sheridan says he will need every player in his squad in this 12-game run.

He added: “One of the things we have got is a big squad. It is important for everyone to keep having match time, whether it is in the reserves or first team, because I will need them all between now and the end of the season.

“I’m not frightened of changing a winning team. If I feel we are playing a different sort of opposition, who have different strengths, I will change my team to hopefully benefit us. I need every player.”