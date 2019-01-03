Norwich left-back James Husband extends loan spell at Fleetwood Town

Norwich defender James Husband will remain at Fleetwood Town until the end of the season after extending his loan deal.

The 25-year-old joined in the summer from the Championship club on a loan deal until January.

But after featuring 16 times in all competitions for Town this term his loan spell has been extended until the end of the term.

The full-back has has struggled with a hamstring injury but made his return from in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Shrewsbury Town.

That loan extension allows the Englishman to be available for selection for this Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup Third Round tie with AFC Wimbledon at Highbury.

Town's other full-back Lewie Coyle's loan from Leeds United is set to end on January 6.

But boss Joey Barton revealed that talks are progressing with the Championship club to also extend that loan.