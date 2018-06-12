No pressure on Barton to win promotion this season, says Fleetwood chairman

Chairman Andy Pilley has appointed Joey Barton to lead Fleetwood Town to the Championship but says the new head coach’s job will be safe if he does not fulfil that aim in his first season.

Don’t miss the latest football news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Barton, 35, has just hung up his boots to take on his first managerial role at Highbury.

Pilley’s hope is that Barton can lead Town to promotion after granting the ex-Burnley midfielder a three-year deal.

The Town chairman says Barton’s job will not be at risk this season, though Pilley has proved he is not afraid to make the big call when Town were in danger of a first-ever relegation.

The decision to sack Rosler in February and bring in John Sheridan, now in charge at Carlisle, paid dividends as Fleetwood finished 14th in League One.

The decision to appoint Barton once his ban from football for breaching FA betting regulations expired on June 2 was made before Sheridan steered Town to safety.

And now Pilley is looking up and not down, with the aim for Barton being promotion ... but not necessarily immediately.

Pilley

said: “I think Joey will bring so much to the football club.

“Ultimately we are in the entertainment industry –this is showbusiness. I want a packed stadium. I want to see a Fleetwood team that is winning games at the top end of the table. I want to see that winning culture.

“The aim is to create that winning culture, the aim is promotion eventually. If that comes this year, naturally I will be delighted.

“But there is no immediate pressure if we do not get promoted. It would not be a case of Joey is in trouble.

“We want the club to grow and constantly improve. It takes two or three seasons, then as long as we get there I am happy.”