No match but an important week for new Fleetwood boss Sheridan

They may not have a game this weekend due to the beast from the East but Fleetwood’s new boss John Sheridan has enjoyed battling the elements and getting to grips with his new squad.

Tomorrow’s trip to Oxford has been postponed due to a frozen pitch and will now take place on Tuesday, April 10.

But before that cancellation, Sheridan said he has been happy to settle into his new role this week and get to know his talented squad better.

He said: “Everything happened so quickly last week, and late in the week too leading up to the game on Saturday, so it was a bit rushed but this week has gone okay.

“The weather has not helped much but it is a bit more time with the players, who are getting to know me and I’m getting to know them.

“If you go off training and what I saw in the game on Saturday, I’m very pleased with some of the players I’ve got.”

Sheridan says Town’s multi-million pound Poolfoot Farm complex has benefited them during the cold snap. A reserve game against his former club Oldham fell victim to the elements but the head coach has been able to watch players who did not feature last Saturday in action on Town’s 4G pitches.

Sheridan said: “We were due to play Oldham on Wednesday but that was called off due to frozen pitches.

“We have excellent facilities here. I never blame facilities or a lack of training going into a game, but what we have does help and the lads have worked hard.

“The lads who hadn’t played had a good game on the 4G on Wednesday.

“I think a lot of teams in the country will have the same problem (with this week’s weather). Luckily for us we have a beautiful 4G pitch that we can use.”