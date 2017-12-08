No January move for Dempsey says Fleetwood boss

Fleetwood are bracing themselves for interest in some of their young guns this January – but one man going nowhere is midfield dynamo Kyle Dempsey.

Uwe Rosler takes his Town side to his old Wigan stomping ground tomorrow, and as the Christmas trees go up and presents are wrapped the opening of the transfer window nears.

But one man Rosler says he cannot see departingis 23-year-old Dempsey, who has been 11th-placed Town’s most consistent performer in an up and down League One campaign.

And as Town bid to end a run of one win in nine league games which has left them eight points below the top six, Rosler says there has been no concrete interest in Dempsey, who signed on a three-year contract from Premier League Huddersfield in the summer for an undisclosed six-figure sum.

The head coach said: “I have not heard anything; our club has not heard anything.

“I don’t think he will leave this football club in January. I can’t see that by any stretch of the imagination.

“But when he continues playing like he has, he will create interest for next season higher up the leagues.”

Rosler, who rested Dempse for Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy win over Chesterfield, praised the midfielder for his consistency and leadership

He said: “I have to say overall I’m really happy about Kyle Dempsey. Throughout the year he has been our most stable performer.

“He is playing in a very young side and is improving by controlling his aggression.

He absolutely needed to do that because he is a front foot midfielder and at the beginning of the season he did not always have that balance right.

“The longer the season goes, the more he works on his game and the more mature he gets.

“He is now at 23 years old one of the leaders in our team.

“He backs that up with performances every week that are at least a seven out of 10.

“I am very happy with his development and I hope that will continue because we need our best players to functio. He is certainly functioning at the moment.”