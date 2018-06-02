No Fleetwood Town U-turn on card scheme

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley is not planning on changing the club’s new ticket policy.

There has been a hive of activity on The Cod Army Facebook page over the ‘Onward Card’ season ticket replacement.

Rather than pay up front, fans will pay by direct debit after entering a credit agreement with finance company Zebra Finance; a move that has divided opinion.

Long-time sponsor Steve Lynton, of Granada Fish Bar, expressed his sadness in deciding to pull his sponsorship and not get a ticket.

However, The Gazette understands that Pilley will not do a U-turn with opening day sales consistent with those from the 2017-18 season.

Pilley has underwritten the scheme and the club are keen to iron out concerns.

A source said: “The club are aware that people have questions and concerns.

“We urge anyone with issues to contact the club shop and talk to us about it.”

Head of first team operations and communications, Will Watt, wrote on the thread that Pilley has no plans to change it.

He said: “I know Andy Pilley is personally monitoring all these comments.

“This new policy is something the ticket office staff have been working on for months now, and something AP believes in.

“It’s new and sadly won’t always please everyone, but at the moment he has no plans to change it. It’s not stubbornness, it’s just a case of the product only being on sale for eight hours – it’s a case of waiting to see the sort of numbers which come in.

“I know people won’t believe this but I am told sales have been pretty good and the people who have come into the shop have been very complimentary.

“Crucially, they haven’t had a single report of people trying to purchase it and being rejected etc.”