New physio to be Fleetwood Town’s next signing?

Fleetwood Town hope to have a new physio on board before next week’s clash with Plymouth Argyle.

Luke Bussey has left Fleetwood Town

Town’s long-standing physio Luke Bussey ended his five-year stint after the 1-1 draw with MK Dons for family reasons.

Bussey is departing the club on good terms, leaving them to join the NHS.

Town have been actively looking for a replacement with the appointment being handled by the club’s technical director, Gretar Steinsson.

Manager John Sheridan said: “We were hoping to have one in by Saturday.

“Gretar will be dealing with that part (the recruitment), it is something I’m not looking at.

“Touch wood the lack of injuries is very good and hopefully that will continue, whoever comes in.”

Sheridan has inherited Uwe Rosler’s backroom staff though the German’s assistant Rob Kelly will not be assisting in first team matters.

Sheridan was joined on the bench for his first game in charge, the 1-1 draw with MK Dons, by first team coach Barry Nicholson, goalkeeping coach David Lucas and development squad head coach Paul Murray – a man he knows well from his Oldham Athletic days.

Sheridan wants the trio to feel comfortable working under him and stressed their roles will not change much – it will just mean adapting to his style rather than Rosler’s.

He said: “They are not doing anything different to what they were doing.

“I will just say things and do things differently to the previous manager.

“We are all different managers, we have got different ways of doing things.

“I want them to feel comfortable.

“I’m a new manager but I will give them different eyes and I will do different things the way I feel right.”