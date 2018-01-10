New Fleetwood signing Diagouraga reveals why he choose to join Uwe Rosler's side

Toumani Diagouraga has revealed the reasons why he joined Fleetwood Town as he officially put pen to paper on an 18 month deal at Highbury.

Diagouraga's imminent arrival was reported by the Gazette on Saturday night just hours after he scored in Plymouth Argyle's 3-0 win over Bury.

That was to be his last game for Argyle, with his sparkling form for Town's fellow League One side Argyle over the last few months sparking interest from across the division and the Championship.

The 30-year-old joined Plymouth in October but his short term deal with Derek Adams' side has come to an end, leaving him free to join Town on a free transfer.

Diagouraga will wear the number 16 shirt and the ex-Leeds and Portsmouth man says his connection to Town head coach and his ex-Brentford boss Uwe Rosler, his desire to return to the North and Town's ambition were the key factors in turning down an extension at Plymouth and interest from other clubs to pick Highbury as his new destination.

The experienced midfielder now goes straight into contention for Town's clash at Southend.

And Diagouraga explained why he picked Town.

He said: "Uwe rang me because I've known him for a few years and I decided to come.

"The club is ambitious, it is up north and I wanted to come back up North for family reasons so it ticked all of the boxes.

"I've got my kids up North and Plymouth is just a bit too far.

"When I spoke to Fleetwood and saw how ambitious they are it was only an hour and a half away (from my family) so it was a no brainer really."

