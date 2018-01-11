New Fleetwood midfielder Toumani admires boss Uwe Rosler’s honesty

Fleetwood’s new midfielder Toumani Diagouraga says he likes working with Town head coach Uwe Rosler because of his no-nonsense, honest approach.

The 30-year-old Frenchman spent six years at Brentford and worked under Rosler when he was in charge of the Bees from 2011-13.

The experienced midfielder left Brentford for Leeds, another of Rosler’s former clubs, in 2016, and after parting from Elland Road by mutual contest last summer he ended up at Plymouth, where he agreed a short-term deal last October.

That successful three-month spell put him back on the radar and Rosler kept tabs on his progress.

Now the duo will link up again at Town after the Parisian penned an 18-month deal and praised Rosler’s skills as a man manager.

Diagouraga (right) said: “He is a very honest manager, a very honest man.

“You know exactly what you need to do and what he expects from you.

“It was very good (at Brentford). That was the club where I enjoyed football the most, I would say.

“I had a very good six years there but it is the way in football that you move on sometimes.”

It has been a whirlwind week for the midfielder, who trained with Plymouth on Monday before linking up with his new team-mates for the first time at Poolfoot Farm yesterday.

He goes straight into contention for a place in the squad for Saturday’s trip to Southend United.

And with George Glendon likely to be unavailable for that game because of his rape trial in Grimbsy this week, Diagourara he could make his debut sooner rather than later.

And the ex-Watford man is clearly not here to keep his feet up.

He said: “Hopefully I will be involved. We will see. It is football and I just concentrate on doing my best.”