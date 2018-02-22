New Fleetwood boss Sheridan is seeking a positive mindset

Fleetwood Town’s new boss John Sheridan says an attacking mindset is key to ensuring their League One status.

Sheridan got the nod to take over the reins from Uwe Rosler on Thursday and says the Cod Army can expect his team to attack in this new, for now, 13-game era.

Rosler was sacked after last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers.

A week on and it will be a new face in the dug out at Highbury with former Oldham, Notts County and Plymouth boss Sheirdan the man picked by Andy Pilley to steer Town to safety.

Going into the game Town are just outside the relegation zone on goal difference and face a huge clash with MK Dons, who are five points adrift of them in the drop zone.

Sheridan outlined what the Cod Army can expect as they bid to win their first game at home since October.

He said: “Attacking-wise we have got to be positive because we have got to win games.

“We have got to go out attack-minded, be strong and – I know we have been letting goals in – but we have got to score goals to win games.

“When I look at the players in the team there are definitely goals in there.

“My focus is on that; we are going to play at a good tempo and create chances because we’ve got people who can score goals.

“It’s easy talking, easy saying it but we have to deliver on the pitch and that is the way we are going to look at it.

“I like to play and I like to pass it but we are in a position and now the most important thing is picking points up.”

The Dons drew 0-0 with Rochdale in midweek, a game a number of Sheridan’s new backroom staff took in.

The new Town boss has had a glimpse of the Dons already, having seen Oldham’s 1-0 win over them last weekend.

Despite Town’s lack of a home league victory since October, Sheridan is confident they can get three points – but stressed they need to earn them.

He said: “A couple of the staff were at the Rochdale game last night, they gave me a bit of feedback and I was actually there last week when they played Oldham.

“I know a little bit about them and hopefully we can stop what they are good at.

“They are in a vulnerable position too, it is a big game for them

“But we are at home, I expect us to win the game but we are going to have to earn the right.

“They are a good team with some good players.

“I feel as though they should not be down where they are but I’m only worried about us and getting the three points.”