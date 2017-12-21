New date for Fleetwood's clash with Portsmouth

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy's imminent return to Fleetwood Town's Highbury base in the FA Cup means Town's league clash with Portsmouth has been rearranged.

The match against Portsmouth was originally scheduled for Saturday January 6 but has now been moved due to Fleetwood's involvement in the third round of the cup.

The Portsmouth game has been rearranged for Tuesday February 20 (7:45pm k.o) with ex-Town forward Vardy and his Premier League side Leicester now set to play at Highbury on January 6 (12.45pm k.o) in front of the BBC cameras.

For further details on this fixture or any ticket related enquires please contact the ticket office on 01253 775080.