New date for Checkatrade quarter-final clash at Yeovil

A date has been set for Fleetwood Town's Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final match at Yeovil Town.

The game has been provisionally scheduled to take place on Tuesday February 6 (7:45pm k.o).

But that could change if Yeovil secure a FA Cup fourth round replay with Manchester United.

The League Two side play the Premier League giants on Friday January 26 and if they do secure a replay the Checkatrade game will be moved once again with both clubs working alongside the EFL to find a new date.

The game was expected to take place on the week commencing January 22 but due to Yeovil's FA Cup clash it has now been shifted to February 6.

Ticketing and coach travel information will be communicated by Fleetwood with the fans in due course.