New boy Paddy is Mad about Fleetwood move

Fleetwood Town’s new striker Paddy Madden says he has come to Highbury for a fresh start and vowed to score the goals to fire them up the table.

The 27-year-old has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at Highbury after joining from Scunthorpe United.

Madden spent four years at the Iron but has found game-time sparse in recent weeks.

However, he is now raring to go and push Town up into play-off contention, though being cup-tied rules him out of Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Leicester City and the Checkatrade Trophy game with Bury.

The six-figure signing is set to make his bow against Southend United on January 13 and believes Uwe Rosler’s counter-attacking play will suit him.

He said: “I’m looking forward to a fresh start here and I know, just talking to the gaffer, that his style of play will suit me and that I will score goals here like I did everywhere else.

“I’m over the moon, I’ve spoken with the gaffer and he shares a lot of opinions that I have, he plays the way I like to play.

“Fleetwood are very well organised and like to hit teams on the counter-attack.

“The gaffer has gone through that with me, it is something I see myself fitting into and we will take each game at a time but my aim is to get into the play-offs this year.”

Madden becomes Town’s sixth first team striker, joining Conor McAleny, Devante Cole, Wes Burns, Jordy Hiwula and Ash Hunter in competing for a start.

He said: “I like to get in behind; I prefer a position to play off the last man’s shoulder, getting behind and try to get as many goals as I can.

“I will work 100 per cent every game; I never drop my work rate, that is the most important thing for me.”