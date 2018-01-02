Search

New boy Paddy is Mad about Fleetwood move

Paddy Madden joined Fleetwood Town from Scunthorpe United
Paddy Madden joined Fleetwood Town from Scunthorpe United

Fleetwood Town’s new striker Paddy Madden says he has come to Highbury for a fresh start and vowed to score the goals to fire them up the table.

The 27-year-old has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at Highbury after joining from Scunthorpe United.

Madden spent four years at the Iron but has found game-time sparse in recent weeks.

However, he is now raring to go and push Town up into play-off contention, though being cup-tied rules him out of Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Leicester City and the Checkatrade Trophy game with Bury.

The six-figure signing is set to make his bow against Southend United on January 13 and believes Uwe Rosler’s counter-attacking play will suit him.

He said: “I’m looking forward to a fresh start here and I know, just talking to the gaffer, that his style of play will suit me and that I will score goals here like I did everywhere else.

“I’m over the moon, I’ve spoken with the gaffer and he shares a lot of opinions that I have, he plays the way I like to play.

“Fleetwood are very well organised and like to hit teams on the counter-attack.

“The gaffer has gone through that with me, it is something I see myself fitting into and we will take each game at a time but my aim is to get into the play-offs this year.”

Madden becomes Town’s sixth first team striker, joining Conor McAleny, Devante Cole, Wes Burns, Jordy Hiwula and Ash Hunter in competing for a start.

He said: “I like to get in behind; I prefer a position to play off the last man’s shoulder, getting behind and try to get as many goals as I can.

“I will work 100 per cent every game; I never drop my work rate, that is the most important thing for me.”