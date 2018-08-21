New arrival James Husband ready to solve Fleetwood's big problem

The first words of full-back James Husband on signing for Fleetwood Town will be music to the Cod Army’s ears.REA

To fill the problematic left-back spot, Town boss Joey Barton has brought in a left-footed player who started the season as Championship club Norwich’s first choice in the role.

The 24-year-old (above) has moved to Highbury until January and he said: “I’m a left-sided left-back, who will hopefully get up and down and cross a few footballs!”

With full-backs Eddie Clarke and Joe Maguire still at the development stage, right-footed loanee Lewie Coyle has impressed in that left-back slot in the last three games.

Since Amari’i Bell’s exit in January, Kevin O’Connor, new arrival Tommy Spurr and even forward Ash Hunter have also been tried at left-back.

Now Husband is aiming to put an up-and-down few weeks behind him by making the role his own at Highbury.

The defender made his name at Doncaster, then spent three seasons struggling to get into the Middlesbrough side, spending loan spells at Fulham and Huddersfield.

He joined Norwich on a three-year deal last summer and is now in contention to make his Town debut at Scunthorpe United tomorrow.

He said: “It has been a topsy turvy few weeks. I played the first game for Norwich, then certain conversations were had at Norwich and I heard of the interest at Fleetwood.

“I pressed the button because it is a place I want to be for the next few months.

It is an up and coming club at the moment.

“With everything that is going on with the club and the new manager, especially the training ground, it is the place to be.”

Husband is looking forward to a new challenge, having made 21 appearances for the Canaries last season, 18 of them in the Championship.

Now his aim is to give his all for Fleetwood and earn regular game-time.

He said: “I’m just here to help the team as much as possible and play a few games consecutively, which I’ve struggled with over the last few years.

“When I put everything together, this place was perfect for me. The boys have been doing well.”

Barton said of Husband, who will wear the 26 shirt: “He will add more competition at left-back and brings Championship-level experience to our team. He is fit and ready to go, and I can’t wait to see him in action for us.”