Nathan Pond Salford City reunion great for Grezza

One of his first acts as Fleetwood boss was to bring Nathan Pond back from loan to play a key role at Town – now history is repeating itself at Salford City for new boss Graham Alexander.

Alexander took the reins at newly-promoted Salford this month, dropping down to National League level for the first time in his career.

It is a fresh challenge for the ex-Preston and Burnley defender, who was sacked by League One Scunthorpe in March despite the Iron being in the play-off zone.

Alexander had managed Fleetwood for close to three years before his two at Glanford Park.

When Alexander joined Town in December 2012, they where in League Two and he steer them to promotion via the play-offs in his first full season.

Pond was a key figure in that 2013-14 promotion-winning side after Alexander recalled him from his loan spell at Grimsby to give him his Football League debut.

Now the duo will be reunited as Pond becomes one of Alexander’s first recruits.

And the reunion is something Alexander is looking forward to as he still believes Pond has the ambition to add another promotion to his glittering CV.

He said: “Nathan’s story is well documented, with him getting six promotions at Fleetwood.

“He was on loan when I went to Fleetwood and I brought him back.

“I made him club captain before I left.

“I’ve a lot of time for Nathan. He’s an ambitious lad and he still has firing burning in his belly.”