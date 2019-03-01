Nadesan hopeful of shaking off hamstring niggle in time for Gillingham clash

Ashley Nadesan is hopeful of being in contention for Fleetwood Town’s match with Gillingham after a hamstring problem forced him off on his big day at Burton Albion.

The forward came off just minutes after scoring his first goal for the club last weekend.

It had been a long wait for the 24-year-old, who arrived in the summer of 2016 but only made his first EFL start for the club in January’s 2-2 draw against Oxford United.

Nadesan spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two side Carlilse United, for whom he netted nine times, but he has been adapting to the fitness demands of the third tier.

He is hopeful that last Saturday’s problem will not prevent him from adding to his goal tally when the Gills visit Highbury on Saturday.

He said: “Chasing back, I felt a niggle in my hammy.

“Being away from home I felt we were going to be defending a lot.

“Me and the physio made the decision to come off just incase so I’m ready for the next 12 games.

“We will get it checked out this week and see from there.”