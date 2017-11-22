My most testing time yet at Fleetwood admits Rosler

Uwe Rosler says this is the most challenging time since he arrived at Fleetwood Town in the summer of 2016 as his side slipped to 12th in the League One table.

Town have won only one of their last eight league games after two late goals at struggling Walsall saw the Saddlers beat them 4-2.

Now Rosler says his team need to stick together, though he could not hide his disappointment after Town let a lead slip.

Jordy Hiwula’s 21st-minute effort put Town ahead but Erhun Oztumer levelled four minutes later after an error by Godswill Ekpolo.

Oztumer’s slick set-piece set up Zeli Ismail to fire the home side ahead a minute before the break.

Amari’i Bell levelled with a rare right-footed screamer in the 62nd minute.

However, Walsall struck twice late on through Tyler Roberts – after Aiden O’Neill had given the ball away in his own half – and Dan Agyei.

The game was there for the taking for Town but now Rosler says his players need to call on their three pillars of success – organisation, fitness and morale – ahead of Saturday’s huge Highbury derby against Blackpool.

Rosler said: “I’m disappointed by the result but also by the performance in the first half by certain individuals.

“I felt we started really well. The shape was working, we got chances, we scored, we should have been up by another two or three goals, then the first ball came into the box and ... yeah.

“I think it is very important that we stay together.

“I think this is probably the most challenging time since I have been at the club. I have not seen my team like that. I saw things I have not seen since I have been at the football club.

“I think we always talk about three pillars: organisation, fitness which we have and morale.

“Everything had worked well but to get it over the line you need to work hard. We had chances on the break.

“Devante Cole was one v one with the keeper and I think he should have passed the ball to Ash Hunter. Football is a team sport.

“I think we got a reaction in the second half and that was the positive thing.

“The third goal killed us and when you see how we gave that goal away, trying things out that world-class players can do, it hit us with a sledgehammer.

“Now we need to build for the derby because I think with a performance like that Blackpool will steam-roller us.”