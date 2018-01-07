Midfielder Diagouraga set to sign for Fleetwood on Tuesday

Experienced midfielder Toumani Diagouraga will officially lave Plymouth Argyle to join Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

Diagouraga's contract at Town's fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle expires on Tuesday and as revealed in the Gazette on Saturday, Town have fought off competition from a number of Championship and other League One clubs to secure his signature.

Diagouraga, 30, scored in Argyle's 3-0 against Bury in what will now be his final game for the Pilgrims.

He confirmed his departure to the fans by saying goodbye to the Green Army after the final whistle.

Diagouraga has been instrumental in Derek Adams' side upturn in fortunes since his arrival as a free agent in October with that Bury win moving them up into the top half of the table.

But despite Argyle offering the midfielder a six month and an 18-month contract he has decided to return to the North and team up with his ex-Brentford boss and Town head coach Uwe Rosler once again.

The midfielder left Championship club Leeds by mutual consent in August, his family are still based in Yorkshire and that is believed to have swayed his decision to pick Town as his new destination.

The six foot two Frenchman will add some much needed experience and height to Uwe Rosler's midfield.

The midfielder will become the club's third January signing after two arrived earlier in the week.

The club forked out a six-figure sum for Scunthorpe forward Paddy Maddy and signed Everton full-back Gethin Jones.

And now Rosler has bolstered their midfield by securing the services of the former Brentford and Peterborough man.