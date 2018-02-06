MATCH REPORT: Yeovil 3 Fleetwood 2

Fleetwood's Wembley dream ended in tatters with a heartbreaking end to Uwe Rosler's 100th game in charge of Fleetwood Town as his men crashed out of the Checkatrade Trophy thanks to a last gasp Yeovil winner.

Unfortunately for Fleetwood it was the same old story once again as individual errors, that age-old Achilles Heel of defending on set-pieces and a last gasp goal saw Town falter at Huish Park.

They should have been out of sight, especially with the team selected against a hardly world-beating Yeovil outfit.

But after going ahead through a trademark Cian Bolger header Town were rocked by a Wes Burns own goal and then yet again Town went on to concede further.

It was a strong team, one that will not be dissimilar to the outfit that will rock up at Rochdale on Saturday.

It was Town's fifth straight defeat in all competitions with ingredients for defeat similar in all.

Again Town switched off late at the death, this time Kevin O'Connor the man guilty of letting Francois Zoko zoom past him to net a last gasp winner when the game looked destined to be decided on penalty kicks.

It would have been Town's first taste of the ABBA system but as the Swedish pop band sang the winner indeed takes it all with Town now issuing an SOS in terms of their defence.

Town made seven changes from the 3-2 defeat to Scunthorpe.

Cian Bolger missed Saturday due to suspension and returned to the starting lineup, he was joined by keeper Alex Cairns, Jordy Hiwula, Wes Burns, Bobby Grant, Markus Schwabl and Jack Sowerby.

Ex-Yeovil forward Paddy Madden and fellow January signing Toumani Diagouraga are both cup-tied, midfielder George Glendon is injured while Kyle Dempsey and Ashley Hunter move to the bench. Skipper Nathan Pond and keeper Chris Neal have been given the night off.

It was a bright start by Town with an O'Connor free kick, nodded on by Bolger but Hiwula volleyed over.

Yeovil had huge shouts for a penalty when Bobby Grant looked to have felled one of the League Two players on the edge of the box.

But the referee Gavin Ward, who had one fan shout and tell him he hated him after a string of decisions against the home side, was having none of it and rightly so.

Fleetwood started well and Bolger gave them a deserved lead, nodding home a corner in the 16th minute.

McAleny fizzed the ball wide of the right stick as Town looked to build on their lead.

But, Town, who last kept a clean sheet surprisingly in the FA Cup against Premier League side Leicester, conceded yet again.

Yeovil came back and Gray's effort was just deflected over by Eastham.

And the Glovers levelled from the subsequent set-piece as Burns nodded into his own net at the near post.

Once again it was an unnecessary goal for Town to concede.

Surridge had an effort but then Fleetwood recomposed themselves after that resurgence and Bolger had a header from another O'Connor corner cleared off the line.

Hiwula and Grant had efforts early at the start of the second half.

And Fleetwood looked to be the most likely to clinch a place in the semi-final against Shrewsbury.

But Once again they just fell apart at the back when Yeovil asked the simplest of questions.

Cairns just batted away James' effort from outside the box and then once again Fleetwood conceded from a set-piece situation, the corner fell to Whelan and he drilled the ball home.

Town just cannot seem to clear set-pieces but they did look sharp up the other end.

McAleny twisted and turned but fired wide after getting in when he really should have done better.

The introduction of Harrison Biggins, Kyle Dempsey and Ash Hunter made a difference.

Fleetwood looked more composed in the middle after the introduction of Dempsey but town continued to falter with their final ball in the final third until Hunter had his say.

His cross was parried but only into the path of Hiwula who bundled the ball home in the 80th minute.

Yeovil looked like they were settling for penalties but it was that O'Connor lapse that saw Fleetwood crash out and left to rue another late defeat.



Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Bolger, Eastham, O'Connor, Schwabl (Biggins 58), Sowerby, Grant (Dempsey, 72), Burns (Hunter, 72), McAleny, Hiwula. Subs: Crellin, Dempsey, Maguire, Hunter, Biggins, Sheron, Donohue.

Yeovil: Krysiak, Smith, Bird, Browne, Gray, Surridge (Zoko, 61, Green, Sowunmi, Fisher, Whelan, James. Subs: Maddison, Smith, Dickson, Gobern, Donnellan, Santos D'Abadia.

Referee: Gavin Ward

