MATCH REPORT: Scunthorpe United 0 Fleetwood Town 5

Not even a month in and Joey Barton's side are smashing records left right and centre but this 5-0 demolition of Scunthorpe at Glanford Park will be remembered as Burns' night.

Town's on-loan Sheffield United forward Ched Evans drew first blood, the Blades hit-man blunting the Iron with two close range efforts in as Town stormed into an early lead.

Fleetwood kept up the heat, Burns taking the spotlight.

The wing wizard has a new number seven shirt this term and he lit up the pitch with a delightful chip and fine strike in a first half that slayed Nick Daws' Scunthorpe.

Ash Hunter is never far from the action and got his name on the scoresheet in the second half as Barton's men carved themselves into history with Fleetwood's highest ever away victory and highest ever league win.

The last time Town got anywhere near a scoreline as dominant as this was under another new era, the Steven Pressley reign of November 2015, a 5-1 win over Swindon to be the highlight of a not so rosy campaign.

But this you feel under Barton is not the highlight, more the start of something magical, a statement to the rest of the league and it was not just the goals and the ease but a clean sheet.

The role of keeper Alex Cairns and skipper Craig Morgan and his defence cannot go unnoticed in this.

The only blot perhaps that it was not as convincing as it should have been.

That first half performance left the Cod Army members that had made the trip salivating for more.

Town had more chances but perhaps that is the beauty of this result that despite the historic significance, despite the comfort of the result there is still more to come.

I was typing away last night chewing over Blackpool's 2-0 win over Coventry at Bloomfield Road.

And as I sat there and typed I thought, perhaps I have been too harsh on Fleetwood in these opening echanges if this is the calibre of football on offer just down the road and from the rest of the division.

The thing with Fleetwood right now is that this is still a work in progress but one that is certainly taking shape.

And if you can talk of what if and what could be after a 5-0 thrashing of a side that was in the play-offs last year just a couple of weeks into the new campaign then get the popcorn out because this is going to be a blockbuster term.

Barton made two changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Rochdale last time out.

Kyle Dempsey's knee gash has not healed in time for the clash at Glanford Park and new Norwich loan signing James Husband went straight in at left back.

Husband replaced Gethin Jones who dropped out of the squad as Leeds loanee Lewie Coyle moved over to right back.

Wes Burns came in for Dempsey as Barton went 4-4-2 with Hunter and Burns dropping back into midfield.

Paddy Madden returned to his former club to start in a front two alongside Ched Evans who had shaken off a back injury to start.

Cian Bolger lost some teeth in Saturday's last-gasp draw with Dale and Tommy Spurr took his spot on the bench.

In the Iron line-up the 56 travelling Town fans saw a familiar face as Josh Morris took his spot in the line-up.

Scunthorpe were beaten 3-0 by Sunderland last time out and they showed an instant reaction to that result with Morgan having to make a vital block from Stephen Humphrys' strike and then the Town skipper was on hand to thwart a scramble in the box after Morris' set-piece.

Fleetwood lived on the counter with Burns and Hunter utilised in midfield wing roles and it was Madden who had Town's first chance, slicing the ball wide of the left stick.

Ex-Town man Morris escaped with a yellow after a strong tackle on Town new boy Husband, then testing Cairns with a fierce strike.

But despite Scunthorpe's good start, this new system enhanced Town's counter threat and after absorbing the early pressure it was a case of shooting practice for Town.

Burns elevated back to the starting XI was the star of the show, it was his mazy run on the right wing that drew the first blood. His cross into the mix found Madden, his shot only parried by Rory Watson to the looming Evans who did not need asking twice to slot the ball home in just the 16th minute.

Ash Hunter's looping cross then nodded home by Evans at the back stick as Town went for the jugular.

But Burns was to steal the show, a goal straight from the scrapbook of Lionel Messi gave the attacker his first goal of the season.

And like buses Burns made it two moments later, sent clean through by Madden again the forward was on fire, equalling his whole league tally from last year in a matter of minutes at Glanford Park.

But that was not saying it was all Town, while the front men rightly steal the headlines keeper Cairns more than earned his clean sheet with three fine saves.

Firstly he thwarted Dales one-on-one, Morris from an impossible angle and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

The second half was not as entertaining but a showing that Town had learned their lessons.

After the 2-2 last-gasp draw with Rochdale game management was top of the agenda and perhaps the only blot on that sublime 5-0 win was the Town only added one more in the second half.

But what a goal, Ash Hunter popping up with a screaming curling effort to ensure this night went down in history.

This you feel is when everything clicked and now the rest of the division must be quaking in their boots.

They could have asked can Barton's men do it on a wet, miserable night at Scunthorpe.

This 5-0 certainly answers any doubters with the Cod Army dreaming that the best is yet to come.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham, Morgan, Husband, Burns, Marey, Holt, Hunter, Evans, Madden. Subs: Jones, Spurr, McAleny, Grant, Long, Biggins, Sheron.

Scunthorpe: Watson, Clarke, Borthwick-Jackson, Ojo, Humphrys, Morris, Dales, Perch, Thomas, Burgess, McArdle. Subs: Flatt, Lund, Horsfield, Novak, Goode, Butroid, Colclough.

Referee: Carl Boyeson.