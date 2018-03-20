MATCH REPORT: Rochdale 0 Fleetwood 2

John Sheridan celebrated his first win as Fleetwood Town boss as a 2-0 win over Rochdale saw them move two points clear of the drop zone.

It was a far from pretty performance but a huge three points as Paddy Madden's fifth goal for the club and Jordy Hiwula's 11th of the campaign saw Town record their first league win since they beat Southend 2-1 in January.

The manager has steadied the ship since taking over in February and built on three straight draws by recording his first win for the club.

Sheridan made two changes for this crunch clash against Rochdale.

Skipper Nathan Pond retured to the side with striker Conor McAleny also back in the starting line-up after missing out in the 0-0 draw at Charlton.

They came in for forward Wes Burns and full-back Gethin Jones with the latter not involved in the match day squad.

Burns was on the bench as Sheridan switched from a 4-3-3/4-5-1 to a 3-5-2 wing-back formation with Lewie Coyle and forward Ash Hunter deployed on the wings.

It was a dull opening 20 minutes with just one effort a wayward strike from distance cannoning over the bar from Stephen Humphrys as both sides cancelled each other out.

Town had packed the midfield to try and stop Rochdale playing to their strengths and passing them off the park with Diagiouraga, Dempsey and Sowerby protecting the back three and Town hoping to break with wing-backs Coyle and Hunter.

Attacking wise it was all a bit too hoof and hope from Town in the opening stages with simple errors across the board though they still contained Rochdale with Humphrys pouncing once again on that gap between the defence and midfield before his effort deflected off Diagouraga to Cairns.

Dale started to sense that Town were there for the taking and they should have taken the lead just before the half hour mark.

Wiseman broke down Town's weak flank, the left before fizzing in a fierce ball that just got a touch off Bolger who ensured it missed a host of blue shirts and flashed past goal for a corner.

It just needed a slither of a touch from a Dale man but Town survived though tempers started to flare as the half wore on with Madden booked for dissent and Hunter booked for cynically tugging a Dale man back after losing the ball in his own half.

And the hosts threatened on their right wing once again and should have taken the lead just before the break as Camps whipped in a peach of a cross but Delaney, who had just edged in front of the red and white shirts could only poke the ball over the bar.

Humphrys was the main threat for the hosts in the first half and he once again created something out of nothing as he curled the ball over the bar as the half drew to a close. It was a speculative effort but at least it was an attempt to get a goal with Sheridan's men devoid of answers and ingenuity in the opposition third.

They finally woke up just before the break as Madden tried his luck from 30 yards but it flew way off target.

The 192 travelling Cod Army fans could be forgiven for thinking the worst at the break as both sides proved why they are battling at the bottom end of the table.

And though it was the worst 45 minutes since Sheridan had taken over, Town went in at the break 0-0 and after some hairdryer treatment from the new boss Fleetwood came out fighting.

It was a tame opening to the second half before an aerial collision between Sowerby and Andrew Cannon saw a long stoppage of play before the Rochdale man was stretchered off.

After that stoppage the game ignited with Rochdale seeing huge shouts for a penalty as Billy Knott tangled with Bolger in the box but referee Trevor Kettle waved it away.

That paved the way for a Fleetwood resurgence and after Eastham's header was just tipped away by Lillis and out of touch from the looming McAleny Town struck.

It was all down to Dempsey, Sheridan says he should be scoring more goals and the midfielder surged forward to try and put that right. It as not to be the setting for his first goal of the season but his low effort was tipped away into the path of the on-running Madden who gobbled up the chance to net his fifth for the club.

Just like at Charlton where several huge blocks where needed Town once again had to stand up and make some brave stops to thwart Dale.

The hosts threw bodies forward in search of a leveller and that played into Fleetwood's hands as they were able to counter with substitutes Bobby Grant and Hiwula combining to serve the killer blow.

Grant slid the ball to the Huddersfield loanee who calmly slotted the ball past Lillis just before the clock hit 90.

To Dale's credit they kept pushing in the eight minutes added time but Town absorbed the pressure to keep successive clean sheets and move two points clear of the drop zone.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Bolger, Eastham, Pond, Coyle, Dempsey, Diagouraga, Sowerby, Hunter, McAleny (Hiwula, 75), Madden (Grant, 85). Subs: Neal, Burns, Maguire, Glendon, Biggins.



Rochdale: Lillis, McNulty, McGahey, Humphrys, Camps, Wiseman, Done, Delaney (Dobrey, 71) Cannon (Gibson, 60), Knott (Inman, 72), Henderson. Subs: Rafferty, Rathbone, Davies, Moore, Kitching.

Referee: Trevor Kettle

Attendance: 2403 away 190