MATCH REPORT: Leicester 2 Fleetwood 0

It was a game that was billed to be all about Vardy and it was half right, well sort of, in what is a historic game for VAR.

VAR is not a new nickname for the former Town hero but stands for Video Assistant Referee and Leicester versus Fleetwood will now go down as one of those obscure quiz questions the nation ponder over on in the pub or with the family at Christmas for years to come.

That question: Who was the first team to ever have a goal awarded by VAR in England?

The answer is Leicester and that goal, Kelechi Iheanacho's second, sent Fleetwood Town crashing out of the FA Cup though it was a spirited display by Uwe Rosler's Fleetwood side.

Rosler made four changes for today's clash from the side that beat Southend 2-1 in League One on Saturday.

One was enforced with midfielder Toumani Diagouraga cup-tied as George Glendon returned to the side to take his place in the middle of the park.

Gethin Jones made his first start for the club with Conor McAleny and Jordy Hiwula also coming in to the side in place of Lewie Coyle, Devante Cole and Wes Burns who moved to the bench.

It was a fairly open first half with chances for either side but Town certainly did not look out of place despite the two division gulf.

Conor McAleny started on the left of the front three and impressed with a number of shots and an off target header as he continues his return from an ankle injury.

Amari'i Bell, who played on while still mulling over interest from Blackburn had an early penalty claim waved away after he was felled by Amartey. It looked like it could have been a penalty but that time the VAR was not used.

Fleetwood were a whisker away from taking the lead as Kyle Dempsey's first time strike was just tipped over by Eldin Jakupovic after Hunter had fizzed the ball into him at the top of the box.

Hunter was in the action again as he teed up Glendon, who whipped the ball on a plate for McAleny on the counter.

The striker cut in onto his right foot but again Jakupovic tipped it away.

But Leicester showed their Premier League pedigree after Dempsey was harshly ruled to have felled Mahrez, he dusted himself down to have a curling strike that kissed the bar. and flew just wide.

Hiwula was chopped down mid run by Yohan Benalouane, the referee played advantage but Hunter could only win a throw in. Benalouane was booked for his troubles but it could quite easily have been a harsher colour had it been interpreted as dangerous play.

But Town faltered just before the break as Bolger's clearance fell to Slimani who whipped the ball up to Iheanacho who drilled the ball home three minutes before the break.

The second half was more one-way traffic from the Premier League side who were buoyed by their 1-0 cushion and able to surge forward and find more gaps as Town pushed up.

Slimani rifled an effort wide after the Foxes had carved open Town and then they had the ball in the net for the second time.

Silva had threaded the ball through to Demari Gray on the back line but he ran the ball out of play before Iheanacho bundled the ball home.

Fortunately with the VAR in attendance the assistant referee was on the ball and he flagged straight away and the goal was chalked off.

Soon after Rosler made a double change throwing the fresh legs of Burns and Cole into the mix for McAleny and Hiwula.

Iheanacho finally got his second though he had the VAR to thank as referee John Moss signaled to the TV gods.

They ruled that Town skipper Nathan Pon's back heel had played him on side by a whisker, the finest of margins but the right decision and the goal was awarded.

The delivery of the decision was for Moss to point towards the half way line, it was not as clear cut or crisp a decision as it is in cricket or the rugby and the delivery of that to the fans and all in the stadium is something that needs to be assessed once the trial is over.

Vardy had finally made it onto the pitch after missing his big Highbury return due to injury but the game was already put too bed as he made a late cameo against the team he fired to League Two in the 2011-12 promotion season.

Leicester: Jakupovic, Gray, Iheanacho (Okazaki, 81) Silva, Dragovic, Amartey, Slimani (Albrighton, 55), Iborra, Mahrez (Vardy, 81), Fuchs, Benalouane. Subs not used: Hamer, Maguire, Ndidi, Barnes.

Fleetwood: Neal, Jones, Pond, Bolger, Bell, Dempsey, Schwabl (Grant, 71), Glendon, Hunter, Hiwula (Cole 65), McAleny (Burns, 65). Subs not used: Cairns, Coyle, Sowerby, Cargill.

Referee: John Moss