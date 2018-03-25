MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood RUFC 40 Trafford MV 18

Fleet halted a run of five successive North Lancs/Cumbria League defeats with an impressive victory over Trafford despite missing key players.

Fleet started brightly but fell behind to a penalty. The visitors missed another before Fleet hit back, fly-half Karl Bowling hitting the ball at pace and a smart angle for a try which was converted.

Bowling squeezed in for a second after aggressive work by Mike Kelly, Gavin Rowell’s conversion stretching the lead to 14-3.

Neither side could finish off their breaks until Rowell squirmed between the sticks from a quick tap-penalty, converting himself.

Trafford scored a try but Fleet added a fourth before half-time. Returning wing Bobby Jones was denied by an ankle tap but the impressive Kelly was in support to score. Rowell’s goal made it 28-8 at the break.

Another Richardson break set up the first try of the second half for wing Joe Kirton before Trafford’s pressure was rewarded with their second try, making it 33-13.

Fleet had to defend well, but after Bowling was sinbinned for a deliberate knock-on Trafford scored again.

That was the end of their fightback, as Trafford too had a player yellow-carded and prop Ricky Newton crashed over from Jordan Brocklehurst’s break and offload.

Second row Lilley was the stand-out forward, while the pairing of Kelly and Richardson excelled in the centres.

The win raises Fleet’s hopes of climbing above ninth place in their final three games. They head to title-chasing Aspatria on Saturday week.