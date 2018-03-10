MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood 1 Plymouth 1

The sun crept out of the clouds at Fleetwood Town's Highbury stadium as John Sheridan's men once again fought back to pick up another vital point.

Fleetwood created a plethora of chances and had two huge penalty appeals waved away but Paddy Madden's fourth of the season helped them stop a high-flying Argyle side making it seven wins in a row.

Fleetwood Town defender Cian Bolger missed today's clash with Plymouth due to injury.

Skipper Nathan Pond took Bolger's place in the back four with Gethin Jones and Jack Sowerby also restored to the starting line-up.

Right-footer Jones comes in for Joe Maguire at left-back with Jack Sowerby coming for ex-Plymouth man Toumani Diagouraga.

Former Town hero Antoni Sarcevic was not in Plymouth's match day squad also due to injury but he has made the trip to Highbury.

Fleetwood looked shaky in the opening stages but a disastrous counter-attacking move ended up filling them with confidence.

Madden picked up the ball on the left and Plymouth's defence went to pieces with McAleny and Hunter storming free on the right.

It was Hunter who picked up the ball but instead of opting to shoot he tried to slide in McAleny though the threat ended up being snuffed out by the recovering men in green.

That gave Town confidence after a nervous start and Dempsey drilled the ball past the left stick and so too did Hunter.

But Plymouth were clinical and some shambolic defending by Town as Nathan Pond's tame header fell to Moses Makasi, he played a neat one-two and then curled the ball past Cairns.

They went for the jugular moments later and nearly got that killer blow with Ruben Lameiras knocking a first time effort past the left stick.

But Town recovered and created an abundance of chances though some bad crosses, at times a lack of bodies in the box and some poor finishing saw them enter the break a goal down.

After that early Hunter chance is was McAleny who should have got Town on level terms with two big chances.

He diverted a Coyle cross in from the right over the bar after getting free at the near post and then after some sublime passing between himself, Dempsey and Hunter he curled the ball towards the top corner but he was thwarted by a fine save by Remi Matthews.

The referee Handley showed Coyle a yellow card for a strong challenge on Lameiras, though it appeared the Town full-back had got the ball but that was not to be the only call the man in black got wrong.

The biggest cheer from the Town fans came when one of the Cod Army headed the ball back into play.

But they were to be up in their masses soon after when a delightful bit of skill by Hunter saw Madden poke in a leveller in the 55th minute.

Hunter chipped the ball over Plymouth's defence from the left and Madden snuck in at the back post and coolly rolled the ball home.

It was all that Town deserved but this time lady luck was once again not on their side. A McAleny strike was blocked in the box with the striker wheeling away with screams for handball but the referee waved away that claim though Sawyer was counting his lucky stars.

In a similar move to the ball Hunter whipped the ball over to Madden on the right of the box again but this time he drilled the ball wide of the left stick.

Fleetwood pressed for a winner and the belief began to return both on the pitch and in the stands as the Cod Army roared them on.

But as the game neared the final 10 minutes Fleetwood started to become fearful once again as Sheridan bellowed relax at his defenders from the dug out.

Fleetwood regrouped and went again enthused in the final four with Dempsey's cross looked to have been handled in the box by Alan Taylor-Sinclair but once again the referee waved away the claims

As the final whistle sounded the sun broke through the clouds above the Highbury Stand and though they could not get that much needed home win things are certainly looking brighter for Fleetwood as they outplayed this play-off chasing Plymouth side.

Though if Town want to get out of the relegation zone, which they remained in due to Northampton's draw at Bristol Rovers they certainly need to take their chances.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham, Pond, Jones, Hunter, Dempsey, Glendon (Biggins 80), Sowerby, McAleny (Burns, 89), Madden (Hiuwla, 89). Subs: Neal, Hiwula, Burns, Grant, Maguire, Diagouraga.

Plymouth: Matthews, Sawyer (Taylor-Sinclair 70), Songo'o, Ness (Ainsworth, 65), Carey, Lameiras, Makasi, Threlkeld, Taylor, Vyner, Fox. Subs: Letheren, Ainsworth, Grant, Fletcher, Law, Sangster.