MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood 1 MK Dons 1

The new John Sheridan era saw the end of that eight match losing spree as Fleetwood fought back to draw 1-1 with MK Dons.

While three points still eludes Town they did end that losing run as Ash Hunter's 54th minute strike cancelled out out Robbie Muirhead's strike.

It was an important equaliser as that effort sealed a point for Town and moved them a point above the drop zone but most importantly kept them five points above the Dons who remain in the relegation zone.

Sheridan named an attacking line-up for this crunch clash with MK Dons opting for a 4-3-3 formation.

He said the answer to ending Town's eight match losing run was to score goals and it was certainly a strike force that would strike fear into any opposition with McAleny, Hunter, and Madden the front three.

But it was the Dons who started the stronger, sensing blood and a chance to cut the gap on this wounded Fleetwood side.

Bolger was forced into a good block to deny Chucks Aneke from an early corner but with McAleny back in the starting line-up Town looked a threat as he fired over the bar.

The Dons had shouts for a penalty waved away after Ugbo went down challening with Cairns but they soon took the lead minutes later as Robbie Muirhead curled the ball into the bottom corner from 25-yards in the 20th minute.

Town are the team in the division that have conceded the most goals from outside the box this term and once again they faltered.

But they nearly bounced back straight away as McAleny's effort clattered into the woodwork from inside the area.

Hunter lifted the ball over the bar and Dempsey stung the palms of Nicholls as Town tried to find a leveller.

And Nicholls was to be a thorn in their side once again as he somehow kept Hunter's low effort out.

But after the half hour mark it became a quieter affair as the Dons put bodies behind the ball and urged Town to break them down.

With his two strike partners unable to convert their chances Madden too got in on the act with his effort blocked though once again Town found themselves on the ropes at the break.

It was to be a huge second 45 and after Cairns kept Fleetwood in the game with a fine save to thwart Aneke the hosts got themselves back in it.

Hunter was the man to get Fleetwood back on an even keel as he pounced on a blocked McAleny effort and curled the ball home in the 54th minute.

It looked like Fleetwood would find a winner after an Eastham header dropped to the feet of Madden in the six yard box but with his back to goal he could not get a shot away.

MK countered but Brittain could only drag the ball wide of the left stick.

Due to the precarious nature of the table both teams were going for the win and McAleny found space but could not repeat his Tuesday night exploits as he dragged the ball wide of the left stick.

He is a fan of the spectacular and it was nearly another special McAleny effort that sealed the comeback as his first time effort was just tipped over by Nicholls.

McAleny continued to pester the Dons but once again Nicholls was on hand to stop the Town hit-man, his curling angled effort was just tipped away by the diving keeper with the rebound failing to fall for Hiwula.

It was that man again who had another chance for Fleetwood but his injury time effort skimmed past the right post.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham, Bolger, Maguire, Dempsey, Diagouraga (Biggins, 69), Glendon, McAleny, Madden (Hiwula, 87 ), Hunter. Subs: Neal, Pond, Hiwula, Burns, Grant, Jones.

MK Dons: Nicholls, Williams, Lewington, Wooton, Cisse, Aneke (Agard, 77), Ward, Muirhead, Tymon, Brittain (McGrandles, 87), Ugbo. Subs: Sietsma, McGrandles, Ebanks-Landell, Nesbitt, Rasulo, Thomas-Asanke.