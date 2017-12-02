MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood 1 Hereford 1

Fleetwood Town just crept into the hat for the third round draw thanks to a fortuitous Devante Cole effort on a frustrating afternoon against non-league side Hereford.

The Bulls proved the magic of the cup is still alive as Calvin Dinsley's strike sent the Southern Premier League on course to cause a cup upset.

It rocked Fleetwood but Cole's 10th goal of the campaign ensured the League One side are still in the famous competition and the hat for Monday's third round draw though they will now have to travel to Hereford for a replay.

The 1,000 Hereford fans were having a whale of a time and like many in the crowd they expected a brighter start by Town as they chanted "How s*** must you be, you still haven't scored" with just five minutes on the clock.

Ash Hunter must have heard and popped up with Fleetwood's first chance just moments later as he latched on to Coyle's ball in from the right but his first time effort cannoned back off a Hereford shirt to safety.

Fleetwood were dominant but the Southern Premier Division side showed they had not just made the trip to the Fylde coast to roll over and let Town sail through with Kenyon Reffell outfoxing Bournemouth loanee Baily Cargill on the right flank though his fizzing ball into the mix was poked wide eventually by Garyn Preen.

Burns should have done better as he nodded Ash Hunter's fine ball over from the left way over the bar and Hunter skimmed a shot wide as Town's third tier pedigree saw them open up the visitors, though their finishing was more Sunday League at times.

They'd been on an early Christmas bash to Dublin after the Blackpool derby last term and it seemed some Town men had not shaken off the hangover as they toiled against the opposition.

Hereford's Murphy curled an effort way wide and Town did not head their warnings as they found themselves on the cusp of a cup upset. Cargill had struggled and it was his failure to clear Town's lines that eventually lead to the ball dropping for Calvin Dinsley to curl the ball past Neal.

It was serendipitous for Dinsley, who only half an hour before kick-off was not even in the starting line-up as Rob Purdie's late injury saw him get the nod and he certainly took his chance grabbing the spotlight with a fine strike in the 23rd minute.

Town's danger man Dempsey nearly single handedly dragged his side back into the tie as he dribbled towards goal but his effort in the six-yard box was stopped by Horsell with the Hereford fans behind the sticks cheering their appreciation.

It looked like things could be going from bad to worse as Preen's deflected effort from distance looked to be dropping over Neal and into the net but fortunately it crashed into the netting with the subsequent corner also playing on Town's Achilles Heel of coping with crosses into the box though they just survived.

That sparked Town into life though I'm not quite sure Cole knew anything about his 10th of the campaign.

Dempsey was influential again, slicing through Hereford's middle like a hot knife through butter before feeding Burns on the right wing, he had linked up well with Coyle all game and it was the Leeds loanee who whipped in a peach of cross that went in off Cole's chest in the 29th minute.

But Town somehow clung on to keep it on level terms at the break as Ash Eastham twice managed to thwart John Mills' double effort after Billy Murphy's set-piece had posed major questions of Town once again.

There no doubt was a strongly worded team talk from Rosler at the break but the action did not improve.

Burns was Town's main threat as he tore up the right wing but once again Town just could not find that golden touch in the final third to convert his good play on the wings.

Dempsey had a tussle in the middle with Dinsley with the latter falling to the floor and suggesting foul play off the ball but it did not appear that the Town man had done anything to warrant that reaction.

Hereford's O'Shea let fly from 25-yards but his effort did not trouble Neal with Town forced into a change just after the 60 minute mark.

Bell had failed to shake off a knock from a strong tackle on the flank and made way for Hiwula with Coyle switching to left wing-back and Burns moving deeper on the right.

Though it did not stop Burns continuing his attacking prowess on the right as his ball across goal flashed agonisingly across the face of goal and missed the runs of Cole and Dempsey.

Despite the changes and fielding three strikers there only looked like there would be one winner at Highbury and that was not the League One side though despite bombing forward in their numbers the non-league side could not find a way past Neal.

And Ash Hunter could have broken the non-league club's hearts as Town, just like they did in the first round at Chorley staged a late break.

That time it was Jack Sowerby who completed the turnaround but unlike the Magpies Hereford held on to ride the late charge with Hunter's effort crashing into the post and Burns curling the rebound wide of the left stick.

Town now have to travel to the non-league side with an early unwanted Christmas present of another fixture for the festive season though they should be counting their blessings that they are still in the hat after a somber performance against Hereford.

Fleetwood: Neal, Eastham, Pond (Bolger, 90), Cargill, Coyle, Dempsey, Glendon, (O'Neill, 72) Bell (Hiwula 62), Burns, Cole, Hunter. Subs: Crellin, Maguire, Schwabl, Sowerby.

Hereford: Horsell, Oates, O'Shea, Dinsley (Haysham, 87), Green, Deaman, Preen, Murphy, Mills, Reffell, Smith (Symons, 76). Subs not used: Harris, Page, Preston, Franklin, Bird.