MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood 0 Leicester 0

Chris Neal will now have a year's worth of free pizza to munch on after keeping a clean sheet against Premier League side Leicester as Fleetwood Town secured a trip to the King Power Stadium.

Town held the 2016 Premier League champions to a 0-0 draw at Highbury thanks to a splendid performance, with pizza chain Papa John's rewarding Town's 32-year-old shot-stopper for keeping a blank with a pizza a week for the rest of 2018.

All that was missing for Uwe Rosler's side was a goal but it was not through lack of trying as Cian Bolger headed over several times and Ashley Hunter hit the post with a last gasp effort.

Town are now in the hat for the fourth round draw with a trip to Leicester now scheduled for the week commencing January 15 with Town's prodigal son Jamie Vardy facing a race to be fit.

Vardy could not shake off a groin injury to play today but was out on the pitch at Highbury to reminisce about a place that kick-started his meteoric career.

Vardy's 31 goal haul fired Town to League Two in the 2011-12 Conference promotion season but he did not feature on his first return to Highbury watching from the stands with his wife Rebekah.

What he did witness was a solid and skillful performance from Uwe Rosler's 12th-placed League One side and he will hopefully make an appearance in the replay, though it will not have the romance of a Highbury return.

Rolser had made two changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Bradford on New Year's Day with Wes Burns and Markus Schwabl in for Jordy Hiwula and Jack Sowerby.

All the build up was about Vardy and the possible clash against his old 2012 team mate Pond. Pond did not get the nod having to settle for a spot on the bench though fate was to look kindly on Town's 33-year-old skipper with a late birthday present of a first ever game against a Premier League club.

Fleetwood Town more than held their own in the first half with Cole nodding over and Hunter firing straight at Jakupovic.

Fleetwood were able to play their fast flowing counter-attacking play and picked up were they left off against Bradford.

They nearly took the lead in comical fashion as a mix up in Leicster's back line saw Yohan Benalouane send the ball fizzing towards his own goal. It would have been a calamitous own goal but the luck was not shining on Town as Jakupovic just did enough to stop it.

Town played the 2016 Premier League champions off the park in the first half and managed to keep the pacy Demari Gray quiet with Kyle Dempsey running the show in the middle.

Cian Bolger was rock solid at the back but Town were hit by an injury blow just 15 minutes in.

Centre-half Ash Eastham was floored holding his ankle but despite his misfortune it paved the way for an early entrance for skipper Nathan Pond.

Pond has won six promotions with Town and like the club had never faced a Premier League team but there was no room for sentiment from Rosler as the skipper was named on the bench.

But as they say it was written in the stars that Pond would get his Premier League date as he arrived off the bench and helped Town to a memorable clean sheet.

The Premier League giants just could not pick up their former defender Cian Bolger in the box and he got an early sight of goal nodding a Glendon corner over, though that was to be a story repeated all match as he got the run and the connections but could just not nod an effort on target.

Gray was always a threat but Bolger managed to just clear his fierce effort into the mix at the near post to stop Leicester taking an undeserved lead.

Barnes' deflected effort fizzed wide but the half belonged to Town and you just knew something special was on the cards at this early kick-off.

The Cod Army roared the players off at the break but most expected a rejuvenated Leicester to show their Premier pedigree.

But the onslaught never arrived in fact it was Rosler's men who looked the only side capable of winning the tie though the ball just would not drop.

Burns had made several mazy runs on the right flank and when he was withdrawn, against the Cod Army's wishes, Hunter took up the baton as Town targets Leicester's left flank.

Bolger nodded a Glendon corner over again and Hunter nearly found Burns with an inch-perfect cross.

Yet again Bolger nodded a Glendon corner over before Markus Schwabl nearly stole the show with a first-time rocket after another Town corner was cleared right into his path at the top of the box.



McAleny came off the bench for Burns with Hunter switching over to the right of the front three and the forward took the game by the scruff of the neck.

King had nodded the ball over in the first half and then got in again but blasted the ball wide of the stick.

Bolger had two more headers from two more Glendon corners in the dying stages but he could not make them count and McAleny's deflected effort flew to the keeper as Town tried to find a winner.

The game looked destined to be heading to a replay but Hunter nearly grabbed a last-gasp winner. His effort cannoned into the post and onto the keeper before rolling to safety.

The crowd leapt up in celebration but it was not to be though Town can not be disappointed as they secured another shot at a historic spot in the fourth round and won a lot of admirers in front of a 5,000 strong crowd at Highbury.

Neal, Coyle, Eastham (Pond, 15), Bolger, Bell, Dempsey, Schwabl, Glendon, Hunter, Cole, Burns (McAleny, 69). Subs: Cairns, Hiwula, Jones, Biggins, Sowerby.

Leicester: Jakupovic, Chillwell, Gray, King, Silva (Albrighton, 57), Dragovic, Amartey, Slimani (Iheanacho, 80) James, Benalouane, Barnes (Okazaki, 57). Subs: Hamer, Iheanacho, Maguire, Ndidi, Choudhury.

Referee: S Hooper