MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood 0 AFC Wimbledon 1

Joe Piggott brought Joey Barton back down to earth as his goal saw AFC Wimbledon beat Fleetwood Town 1-0.

The pre-match build-up was all about Barton, taking charge of his first game, but AFC Wimbledon turned up at Highbury determined to steal the headlines.

Kwesi Appiah and Pigott were both guilty of wasting clear cut chances in the first half for the Dons with Ched Evans nearly scoring a David Beckham-esque goal from inside his own half.

Evans' long range effort flew wide of the right stick though and it was all square at the break.

Fleetwood came out fighting with Tommy Spurr forcing Tom King into a fine save after Bobby Grant's corner fell to him at the back stick.

But that scare rallied the Dons and they took the lead moments later, Ben Purrington's cross from the left did the damage, flicked on by Andy Barcham and Pigott was on hand to gobble up the chance.

Appiah had several opportunities to put the game to bed but he had failed to pack his shooting boots.

Grant certainly had, his left-footed rocket crashing into the left stick but as the rebound rolled to safety so did Barton's hopes of a good start as his reign started with defeat.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle (Hunter, 66) Bolger, Morgan, Spurr, Grant, Sowerby (Marney, 61) Dempsey, McAleny (Madden, 66) Burns, Evans. Subs not used: P Jones, G Jones, Nadesan, Sheron.

AFC Wimbledon: King, Watson, Purrington, Oshilaja, Nightingale, Appiah (Hanson, 76), Pinnock (Wagstaff, 77), Trotter, Barcham (Garratt, 88), Soares, Pigott. Subs not used: McDonnell, Hatigan,, Sibbick, Wordsworth

