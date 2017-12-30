MATCH REPORT: Bury 0 Fleetwood 2

Ash Hunter and Devante Cole ensured Fleetwood ended 2017 on a high with a 2-0 win at basement club Bury.

Town are now once again looking up as they moved up to 11th thanks to some clinical finishing from Hunter and Cole who marked back-to-back starts together in a front three with another goal apiece.

Rosler stuck with the same side and 4-3-3 formation that saw them beat Oldham 2-1 on Boxing Day with Burnley loanee Aiden O'Neill and Bournemouth loanee Baily Cargill missing out on a place in the squad for the second game running.

It was a scrappy but bright start by Bury who went for the jugular early doors to try and knock the wind out of Town's sails.

Fleetwood arrived at Gigg Lane fresh off the back of a confidence boosting 2-1 win just down the road at Oldham but Bury, lead by the roaming Mayor, showed flashes of brilliance early on.

Rosler's men were on the ropes in the opening 20 minutes but some shoddy and panicky finishing saw Town hold on.

Tutte blazed an effort over for the hosts, Mayor's curling effort was deflected wide by Bolger, a teasing Tutte ball into the mix just missed the run of Smith at the back stick an O'Shea fired straight at Neal as the Shakers shook up Town but failed to find the net.

Town had absorbed that early pressure and grew into the game with Bolger nodding a Glendon corner over.

And then Rosler's men struck, they punished Bury for their complacency in the final third with Glendon racing towards the back line and cutting the ball back, it cannoned off Cole to Hunter and there was never any doubt of the final result as he fired home in the 24th minute.

The hosts still kept going as Reilly forced Neal to tip the ball over and Dawson had screams for a penalty waved away though it looked as though he had tripped over his own feet as he waited too long to pull the trigger.

Rosler's side made the perfect start to the second half as Cole popped up with a delightful chip in the 47th minute to double Town's lead.

Bury kept going though and carved Town open on a number of occasions though once again they lacked belief and ingenuity where it mattered, in the box as they wasted several fine opportunities with both Bolger and Eastham making some heroic blocks.

Town did what they do best, played on the counter and they thought they had a third as Burns danced his way to the back line and fizzed the ball in to Hunter who poked the ball home.

The forward wheeled away to celebrate with the 242 travelling Cod Army behind the goal but it was not to count as the assistant referee ruled the ball had gone out of play.

Conor McAleny made his first appearance since reoccurring his ankle injury in the 2-0 win over Oxford for the final 18 minutes.

Though despite his big return it was a day for Town's other two strikers in Hunter and Cole as they made it two goals in two games.

Like the first 20 minutes, the final 20 were all about the hosts' too but despite again testing Town it took a fine diving save to thwart substitute Craig Jones as Town's former assistant boss Chris Lucketti still waits for his first win as Bury boss.

Fleetwood: Neal, Coyle, Eastham, Bolger, Bell, Glendon, Dempsey, Schwabl, Burns (McAleny, 72), Cole (Hiwula, 80), Hunter (Sowerby, 89). Subs not used: Pond, Rodgers, Cairns, Biggins.

Bury: Fasan, Leigh, Tutte, Dawson, Mayor (Jones, 73) Reilly (Bunn, 56), Edwards, Aldred, O'Shea, Cameron, Smith (Maguire, 66). Subs not used: Laurent, Skarz, Danns, Moloney.

Referee: Dean Whitestone

Attendance: 3158 (242 Town)