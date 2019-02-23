MATCH REPORT: Burton Albion 0 Fleetwood Town 1

Ashley Nadesan's first ever goal for Fleetwood Town clinched a 1-0 win at Burton Albion.

The forward marked his return to the line-up by netting the only goal of the game as he converted Paddy Madden's cross at the back stick in a fiery game at the Pirelli Stadium.

Burton should have levelled at the death but once again Fleetwood Town were thankful for Stoke City loan star Harry Souttar as his brave block stopped Marcus Harness netting an injury time equaliser.

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton made one change from the side that lost 2-1 to Luton Town last time out.

Forward Nadesan came in for Ross Wallace who was suspended due to picking up his 10th yellow of the season against Luton.

Nadesan started on the right of a front three with Wes Burns moving back to right-back and full-back Lewie Coyle pushing up into a right midfield slot.

Jack Sowerby started in the holding role with Jason Holt on the left of the midfield three.

In the opening exchanges Stoke City loan star Harry Souttar cleared everything in his path with Town breaking on the counter from one of his clearances.

Holt fed Madden and his chip released Nadesan but he took too many touches and after going down under pressure outside the box the referee waved away his appeal and the danger faded.

James Husband found himself in trouble up the other end.

He was out-foxed deep in his own half by Marcus Harness as he tried to keep the ball in play rather than concede a corner.

As he tried to recover his balance Harness picked up the ball and then brushed him off easily as he claimed for a foul.

With the right flank free Harness whipped in a neat cross that was initially cleared by Eastham but only to Boyce.

His effort at the back post flew towards the corner but Lucas Akins could not get that vital chance.

That attack gave the hosts confidence as Fleetwood set up to play on the counter.

Albion continued to attack on the right wing and won numerous set-pieces with Fleetwood Town boss Barton and coach Clint Hill voicing their frustrations on the touchline while the Town fans also let their feelings known.

There was a moment of confusion for one of the set-piece situations.

Husband and Akins had tangled with the Burton man forced to change his shirt and Husband having to be treated for an arm wound.

Akins was able to re-enter the fray after the initial set-piece had been cleared for a corner but Husband had to remain off with Town a man down.

But despite the disadvantage a combination of Souttar and Holt cleared the danger.

Though the hosts kept attacking Town's left flank with Akins and Barnett doubling up and causing problems.

The Brewers might have dominated but the chances were few and far between as Town absorbed the pressure and waited to sting on the counter.

Albion came out strongly again in the second 45 with Harness again targeting Town's left side.

He breezed into the box but his pull-back was cleared by Lewie Coyle.

Again though boss Nigel Clough would have been disappointed with his side's set-pieces as they wasted numerous again at the start of the new half.

And the Brewers would pay the price for not marking their dominance with a goal.

Credit to Fleetwood who did limit their chances and Town would sting on the break.

It was a sublime counter just after a vital interception from Burns to thwart Jamie Allen in the box.

Madden found space on the left and whipped the ball up towards Nadesan at the back post.

The forward made no mistake from close range in the 57th minute to score his first ever Fleetwood Town goal.

That strike made it 10 for the term for the returning forward who added to his nine goal loan spell at Carlisle by breaking his Town duck.

Lewie Coyle went close to scoring his first Town goal moments later as the defender turned midfielder pounced in the box.

But he could only curl the ball round the post with Nadesan brought off moments later as Ash Hunter entered the fray.

Though Burton kept asking questions with Akins forcing Cairns into a fine fingertip stop and Allen firing over from distance.

Fleetwood handled everything the Brewers threw at them with Hunter whipping a free-kick just over the bar.

Hunter nearly stole the show in the dying embers.

With six minutes added time Hunter nearly put the game to bed with a stunning strike that clattered into the woodwork.

That mammoth chunk of added time and being saved by the bar galvanised the home side but despite the pressure Fleetwood still limited the hosts' chances.

Though they should have levelled and would have had it not been for a heroic Souttar block.

Harness found himself unmarked in the box and it looked certain that he would level.

But Souttar came from nowhere to block his effort with Cairns mopping up.

Burton smelt blood with Akins sending an effort over and the hosts screaming for handball but Fleetwood held on to do the double over Albion.

Burton Albion: Collins, Brayford (Sbarra, 73), Buxton, Allen (Bradley, 89), McFadezean, Akins, Templeton (Fraser, 59), Harness, Quinn, Daniel, Boyce. Subs: Bywater, Fraser, Sbarra, Bradley, Miller, Hutchinson, Wallace.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham, Souttar, Husband, Holt (Sheron, 72), Coyle, Sowerby (Biggins, 89), Nadesan (Hunter, 62), Evans, Madden. Subs not used: P Jones, Clarke, Garner, Rydel.