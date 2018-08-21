MATCH REPORT: Blackpool 2 Coventry 0

Managerless Blackpool's quest for a first league win of the new campaign finally ended against League One new boys Coventry City at Bloomfield Road.

As that quest continued on the pitch, off it, the search for a permanent replacement for a man many, given the work done on the pitch in his two year reign, would describe as irreplaceable Gary Bowyer continues.

Back in Blackpool it is his assistant Terry McPhillips taking care of business and seven changes was the way he was hoping to build on a 0-0 draw.

And it certainly seems the man thrust into the limelight after Bowyer's exit, McPhillips is doing the job.

A first win, another clean sheet and some much needed goals from returning hitman Mark Cullen and Joe Dodoo showing this side can do the business.

The robustness of the defence the star on a far from thrilling night.

After that blank at Shrewsbury Mark Cullen was handed a spot in the starting line-up and he was once again to show his clinical touch.

He could not make it off the bench on Saturday but he along with Donervon Daniels, Joe Dodoo, Michael Nottingham, Harry Pritchard, Jordan Thompson and Marc Bola came in to the XI.

Ben Heneghan, Paudie O'Connor, John O'Sullivan, Joe Bunney and Nathan Delfouneso all moving to the bench,

Armand Gnanduillet and Chris Taylor dropping out of the squad completely.

McPhillips opted for a classic 4-4-2.

The travelling Coventry fans brought the noise but it was a match few and far between of fireworks in a first half.

An early injury to Maxime Biamou caused that much concern a stretcher was brought onto the pitch.

But it was not that dramatic an injury as first feared though it did end his night, the forward limping off to be replaced by Amadou Bakayoko in just the third minute.

Joe Dodoo showed Blackpool's hopes of surviving in League One were not as dead as his namesake, wriggling through for an early chance.

Coventry showed some bite, Luke Thomas' effort dealt with though by the Seasiders.

Last term League One was all about a set-piece and it seems this season will be no different.

Blackpool looked a threat from them in what was otherwise a lacklustre opening 45 from both sides.

Harry Pritchard and Curtis Tilt all had half chances from free-kicks or corners but it was Spearing who nearly stuck the knife into Coventry.

The midfielder stinging the palms of Laim O'Brien with a fierce effort from outside the box after picking up the loose ball.

That woke the visitors up, Luke Thomas firing over.

But Blackpool had the final say of the half, Dodoo and then Thompson with efforts that were blocked and then wide of the post.

At the break it was all square, 0-0 a fair result though Blackpool had the majority of the chances.

They did however lack that clinical touch until the man who fired them back to League One, Cullen, had his say.

The forward pounced on Ollie Turton's looping ball into the box, using his poaching instincts to out fox O'Brien, beating the keeper to the punch in the 48th minute.

Again it was lacklustre, the changes of the summer, another influx out and in of players trying to gel in only their fourth league game into the campaign, though most notably without the glue that once held them together, Bowyer.

Many of this class of 2018/19 arrived at Bloomfield Road expecting to be guided under his leadership.

On the pitch still you could see a side easing it's way out of the unknown.

Off the pitch rumblings of an all familiar tale in the front of our paper never really impacted the pitch.

But this was a game that even the seagulls flew in from the shores and mulled about to distract from the mediocrity.

Donervon Daniels made the feathered friends fly, a bullet header from a Jordan Thompson centre that should have wrapped this game up.

But things are from from easy at Bloomfield Road right now.

Cullen might still be clinical but things are far from the norm.

Endeavour, grit, a spark on set-pieces and Cullen the positives, Dodoo too a threat though you could not help think victory owed a lot to a Coventry side it seems are still stuck in League Two - boos from their own fans at the final whistle evident to what they thought of this floodlight fail from Coventry.

The visitors tried a fight back, ex-Fleetwood loanee Jordy Hiwula off the bench with a big shout for a penalty that woke the City fans up and spurred on a mini-resurgence.

But the one thing you can say about this Blackpool side is that despite at times a lack of ingenuity and flair they are stubborn to break down, a third clean sheet from a possible four in the league testament to that, Tilt as ever a talismanic figure at the back.

And as soon as a fight-back was threatened it was killed off by Dodoo.

The Blackpool man pounced and sweetly lofted the ball into the net.

A blueprint for game management, the Seasiders looking strong on the counter as Coventry looked ready to head back home along the M6.

Questions still about everything at Blackpool off the pitch.

But on the pitch, a win and a first glimmer of hope that fight and life is still in this squad since Bowyer's exit.

Certainly there is the bones of a squad capable to survive in League One here, a spine of Tilt, Spearing and Cullen one many in the division would not decline, hope at last.

But then again, the clouds are never far from this sea...