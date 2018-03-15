Madden: The key to turning draws into wins for Fleetwood

Fleetwood forward Paddy Madden has been among the goals at Highbury but says Town need to be more clinical at Charlton on Saturday.

Madden’s goal in last weekend’s draw with Plymouth was his fourth since his January switch from Scunthorpe.

But Town created 17 chances, with only that Madden effort hitting the net.

It could have been different had Ash Hunter gone for goal instead of passing to Conor McAleny before Plymouth took the lead.

Madden has only praise for Hunter but says Town must be more clinical to climb out of the League One drop zone and earn a first win since his debut at Southend in January.

The 28-year-old said: “We should probably go a goal up with Ash’s chance but he has been brilliant, so you can’t be too negative on him. It is the first time I’ve ever seen him square it!

“Conor probably wasn’t expecting it but Ash wins us points, so we won’t be too hard on him.

“That is what happens when you are down at the bottom – everything does not fall your way but we will just have to keep plugging away and be positive. A chance will come your way and you must take it.”

Town have drawn both games since John Sheridan replaced Uwe Rosler as Town boss and Madden says the key to victory is scoring first.

He added: “I thought we looked positive and should have won both games. We take another point and move on.

“We need to get the first goal ourselves, rather than making things so hard for ourselves.

“It shows the positive spirit in the squad to come back again.

“Plymouth are on a great run of form but we made them look bang average.

“I thought we should have won, and if we play like that we will not struggle against anyone.”