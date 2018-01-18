Madden: No Town tips from ex-Fleetwood boss Alexander before Scunthorpe transfer

Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden revealed there were not many words exchanged with manager Graham Alexander on sealing his move from Scunthorpe United.

Madden had fallen out of favour at the Iron, with his game-time limited at the close of his four-year spell at Glanford Park.

Alexander steered Town up to League One with play-off glory at Wembley in 2014 but departed the following year before joining Scunthorpe in 2016.

Madden admitted his frustration at the dying embers of his Iron career but will not hold any grudges.

Instead he believes his goal and assist on debut in last Saturday’s 2-1 win at Southend United shows exactly what he is capable of when he is played to his strengths.

When asked if Alexander (right) had said anything about Fleetwood to him prior to the transfer Madden replied: “No, nothing.

“We did not say much to each other.”

He elaborated: “I won’t hold grudges with anyone but it was obviously a frustrating time there not being able to play to my strengths.

“Now you see what happens when I do play to my strengths!

“The gaffer here (Uwe Rosler) plays me to my strengths and that is the reward you are going to get.”

Madden and his fellow debutant goal scorer Toumani Diagouraga missed Town’s 2-0 FA Cup third round replay defeat at Premier League side Leicester City in midweek due to being cup-tied.

But both are now free to feature for Town in their home clash with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Madden is back enjoying his football and the 27-year-old explained it was Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley’s desire to bring him to the club that helped sway his decision to pick Highbury as his home for the next two and a half seasons. He said: “I had a few teams interested, a lot of League One teams.

“But the chairman at Fleetwood kept ringing every day and showed me that he wanted me, and when someone shows that much faith in me I will jump at the opportunity to play for the club.

“Fleetwood have always been a good team and always hard to play against.

“They play attractive football and I’ve played against the gaffer a number of times, so I know what he is all about.

“When you have him here and an ambitious chairman, it makes the decision easy.

“The lads have all welcomed me very well.

“Everyone around the place has been very nice to me and it has helped me and my girlfriend to settle in.”