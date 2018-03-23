Madden: I can get the goals for to keep Fleetwood up

He’s already netted five times since joining Fleetwood in January, and Paddy Madden has backed himself to get the goals to keep Town in League One.

When Madden arrived from Scunthorpe, Town were mid-table with a push for the play-offs not out of the question.

But an eight-match losing run soon put paid to those hopes and to Uwe Rosler’s reign at the club.

Since then, John Sheirdan has come in and has steered Town to two points above the drop zone.

And as they prepare to host Northampton tomorrow, Madden says he cannot see why he cannot double his tally and fuel Town’s survival bid.

Having scored in Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Rochdale, Madden was asked if he could reach double figures and replied: “ I can’t see why not.

“Next year I will set some targets, but since I have come in I haven’t set any. I just hit the ground running to help the team as much as I can.

“We have the squad to be chasing play-offs. I’ve been in a lot of play-offs and the squad we have got here is just as good as any of those I have been in.

“For whatever reason it has not happened but we will keep working hard and I back myself to get us the goals to get us out.”

And Madden, 28, says the midweek win was the reward for Sheridan allowing his forwards more freedom.

He said: “I think the gaffer has worked on a good shape and being hard to beat.

“He has shown that wherever he goes. He is always good at getting teams out of the position we are in and he knows his stuff.

“All the lads are playing for him and as an attacker you have so much more freedom.

“He doesn’t want you doing silly running, so you will have strikers with more awareness in the box from having more energy.

“At the end of the day, attackers are attackers and we score goals for reasons.

“The gaffer is clever with his attackers.”