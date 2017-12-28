Lucketti deserves his big chance says Fleetwood boss

Uwe Rosler wishes Chris Lucketti the best of luck as he starts his managerial career at Bury... but not when Fleetwood travel to their former assistant manager’s new club on Saturday.

Lucketti was Graham Alexander’s number two at Town and took the reins as caretaker boss when his former Preston team-mate was sacked.

Lucketti stepped back into an assistant’s role under Steven Pressley and left Highbury in summer 2016 to be reunited with Alexander at Scunthorpe.

Though they did not work together at Fleetwood, Rosler wishes Lucketti well at Bury, where he is yet to win a league game since taking charge last month.

The Town head coach said: “I think he is a very experienced man. He has been around the block and has been in this league for a while.

“He got that opportunity to be his own man and I wish him all the very best but hopefully not against us on Saturday. I have met him a few times and he seems to be a good guy.”

Town head to bottom club Bury fresh from a fine 2-1 win at Oldham on Boxing Day which lifted Rosler’s side a place to 14th.

He said: “Now we need to regroup, recover and take that spirit into the next game.

“I think it is important that we back that up with a similar performance and hopefully a similar result at Bury.

“It is important we take the positivity and confidence from that win into the next game. It will be as important as the Oldham game. Bury are also a team we don’t want to make up points on us.

“We need to get a result, then we will see how far that takes us.

“It is important that we play with a similar appetite for the game to what we showed at Oldham.

“We know Bury have very good individual players and a new manager, so we have to be prepared for everything they throw at us.

“We have to counter that and try to play our game, with as much energy and hunger for the win as at Oldham.

“We respect any side in our league. We need to be at our best to give ourselves a chance to win games in this league and that is all that I am concentrating on.”