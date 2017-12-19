Loss of focus is costing Fleetwood says Bell

Amari’i Bell believes Fleetwood Town have to improve their concentration if they are to start climbing the League One table.

Sunday’s 3-2 home defeat by Peterborough United saw the Cod Army drop to 15th place, having won just one of their last 11.

Approaching the second half of the season, they are now facing a battle to emulate last season’s run to the play-offs.

For a side whose results last season were built on a solid defensive unit, the manner of Peterborough’s goals were a huge disappointment.

All three stemmed from errors, either from Town’s defensive unit or keeper Alex Cairns.

“I thought we played very well at times but the goals could have been easily avoided,” said the 23-year-old.

“We have got the same players near enough (from last season) but I put it down to concentration. We just need to concentrate until the end.

“We need to be strong, not give away silly free-kicks and play a bit more.

“People say it’s a young squad, but even though we’re still young a few of us have played a lot of games and are quite experienced at this level.

“There are a lot of games over the Christmas period, so we can’t afford to be too down about any game.”

Bell had fired Town into a first-half lead against Posh with his fourth goal of the season, collecting a misplaced clearance to find the far corner of Jonathan Bond’s net.

It capped a man-of-the-match performance, in which Bell was always willing to get forward and provide an attacking threat from the left of midfield.

“Any full-back in our league needs to score goals, get assists and contribute to the team, so I’m happy I’m doing that,” Bell said.

“I was going to shoot first time but I went round their player and put it in the bottom corner.”

Bell’s 90 minutes also caught the eye of Town’s head coach Uwe Rosler.

He is now hoping to see a similar level of performance from the defender as Town start their festive programme against Gillingham at Highbury on Friday night (7pm).

Rosler said after Sunday’s match: “Amari’i Bell was the Amari’i Bell we have seen so many times.

“I felt that against Hereford his performance went up. Today he was unbelievable – not just with his goal but with his attacking and defending.”