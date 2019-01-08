Lewie Coyle bids to bring back feelgood factor to Fleetwood after extending Leeds United loan deal

He’s just extended his loan deal and now full-back Lewie Coyle wants Fleetwood Town to brush off their FA Cup disappointment and reignite their League One campaign.

Saturday’s third round defeat to bottom club AFC Wimbledon could have been the Leeds United 23-year-old’s last game at Highbury but he has extended his stay until the end of the season.

Coyle’s focus now switches to Town’s league form as the 11th-placed club bids to bounce back from successive home defeats to Portsmouth and the Dons.

The defender is looking to put things right for Oxford United’s visit this weekend.

He said: “We created a real feelgood factor here and turned it into a bit of a fortress. After two defeats you do not just turn around and say we are not very good at home.

“We had a seven-match unbeaten run here before that and we need to get back to that and to keeping clean sheets.

“We are all disappointed about the FA Cup but it is out of the way now and we need to concentrate on kickstarting our league campaign.”

And Coyle is not ruling out a push towards the play-offs. He said: “It is a funny league. You win three or four on the bounce and things can change very quickly.

“We have seen it with a number of teams going on runs. If you put a run of games together and teams above you start to lose, you can be right back in it. You just have to try to win every game between now and the end of the season.”

But Coyle knows that to do so Town cannot continued to concede goals like those in the 3-2 cup defeat. “Very disappointing,” he said.

“The lads and staff are gutted. We were looking forward to winning and hopefully drawing one of the big attractions in the fourth round.

“The goals we gave away were very sloppy and very below-standard for our group. It is something we will have to look at moving forward and put it right.

“It should not take two goals to go in to kickstart us to play the football we know we can play, but that was the case. We showed great character and dug in but it should not take two goals for that to happen.

“When we got it back to 2-2 it was then about us using the momentum I think we had and getting that third goal.

“But we conceded against the run of play and to concede in the manner we did is disappointing.”