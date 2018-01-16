Leicester City v Fleetwood Town: What time does the FA Cup clash kick-off? Where can I watch it? Is VAR going to be used?

If you are not one of the anticipated 1,000 strong travelling Cod Army who are making the trip to the King Power for Fleetwood's FA Cup clash at Leicester, then do not fear you can still watch the game.

What times does the replay kick-off?

League One side Fleetwood Town's bid to make history will commence tonight, the game will start at 7:45pm.

Where can I watch it?

Live coverage of the game and the build-up will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4 UHD from 7:15pm onwards.

It is the fourth time Uwe Rosler's side have been on television in the FA Cup this term with their first round victory at Chorley, second round replay at Hereford and the initial 0-0 third round draw with the Premier League Foxes all broadcast live.

They will be on television for the fourth round in a row if they reach the fourth round.

Town and Leicester have been drawn away to League One side Peterborough with TV bosses already selecting that game for a lunchtime televised kick-off on BT Sport.

Will VAR be used?

Yes the Video Assistant Referee will be utilised again tonight.

What is VAR?

The video assistant referee (VAR) is an association football assistant referee that reviews decisions made by the head referee with the use of video footage and a headset for communication.

When will VAR be used?

Where a VAR review is used, it will normally be triggered during stoppages in play and limited to four types of match-changing incidents: Goals, penalties, straight red cards and mistaken identity but VAR cannot be used to review second yellow cards and referees cannot say "I'm not sure, I'll look at a replay" - they have to make a decision and if it's a clear and obvious error, they'll be told by the VAR.

How will I know if VAR is used?

For those of us in the press box and in the stands at the King Power it will not be as obvious (no that is not me making excuses already!).

Those watching on television will be updated when the VAR is used.

The referee can draw a rectangle with his fingers, like they do in cricket and the rugby.

The most popular use thus far, as seen four times in the Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0 draw is the referee putting his finger to his ear - this lead to fans in the stadium a little confused and unaware as to when the VAR was being used. Even Chelsea boss Antonio Conte had to ask the fourth official if an incident was being reviewed by forming a rectangle with his fingers in the dug-out.

The referee or the VAR can decide whether an incident needs to be reviewed.

The referee can also make an 'on-field review when the VAR will advise the referee to look at the pitchside monitor.

Fans in the stadium will not be able to view replay pictures but supporters watching at home will see the same camera angles as the referees.