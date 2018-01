Fleetwood Town writer Rosie Swarbrick takes a look at the key talking points from Fleetwood's FA Cup third round 2-0 replay defeat at Premier League side Leicester.

From VAR to Vardy, Conor McAleny's continued return from injury to speculation surrounding Amari'i Bell's future and a first start for new full-back Gethin Jones, there was plenty to discuss after Fleetwood's cup exit.