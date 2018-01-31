Leeds United loan star Lewie Coyle says Fleetwood need to improve

There are 17 games of the League One season left to go and Fleetwood full-back Lewie Coyle says Town need to improve and quickly.

Back-to-back last-gasp defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Gillingham have seen Town slide to 15th in the table.

They are now 11 points adrift of the play-off spot and only six points clear of the drop zone.

The Leeds United loanee does not want to be sat in the dressing room with that gut-wrenching feeling of a last gasp defeat come 6pm this Saturday after they face fourth-placed Scunthorpe United.

The 22-year-old said: “It was not to be but we have just got to look at ourselves.

“We were sat in the dressing room and had that feeling far too often this season.

“We have got ourselves in some really good positions in the league to really kick on and then performances like Saturday, especially the second half cancel that out.

“It is something we need to address and correct moving forward.

“There have been a few performances over the course of the season where we have been in front or gone in level and been the better team and faded out in games.

“It is nothing to do with fitness levels, I would say we are one of the fittest teams in the league.

“We have shown that in games before, the way we have stayed in games and it seems a shame far too many times this season to fade away.

“I don’t know whether it is a lack of concentration but as a group we need to get better and we need to improve.

“I don’t think it anything to do with nerves, we all know we have got a job to do and we all need to be fully concentrated and see games out and be more thorough.

“I’m sure we will get there but games are ticking along and there is not long left in the season so something needs to change – quick.”