Leeds United loan star Coyle: I will play wherever I’m needed for Fleetwood Town

There is fresh competition at full-back now James Husband has joined Fleetwood and the current holder of the left-back berth Lewie Coyle is willing to play anywhere for Town.

The versatile defender has shown his commitment, excelling in the problematic left-back role in Town’s last three matches.

But now the loanee from Leeds, normally a right-back, has more competition following Husband’s arrival on loan from Norwich.

Gethin Jones has played right-back in the last three games and now boss Joey Barton has a selection headache following 24-year-old Husband’s arrival.

But Coyle insists he does not mind continuing to play out of position as Town prepare to visit Scunthorpe tomorrow.

He said: “I’m there to do a job for the team. You cannot be selfish in this game – it is a team game.

“You need all 11, the full staff and the training squad. Wherever I get picked, I will do that job to the best of my ability.”

And with back-to-back away games at the Iron and Charlton to come, Coyle (below) aims to bounce back from the disappointment of conceding a last-gasp equaliser at home to Rochdale on Saturday.

He said: “We are always going to show character. I think that is the big thing the gaffer has brought in – we have a very strong mindset,” he said.

“But when we went 2-1 up we seemed to be seeing the game out and so it is a real sickener. It almost feels like a loss.

“It is not a nice way to finish a football match, especially from being in the driving seat and looking like we were going to go on and win.

“Ultimately there is a lot that happened before the goals went in. We need to defend them better and see games out.

“It is a process going forward. We need to iron out those mistakes and finish games a lot better.”

And Coyle is determined to gain another three points tomorrow. He said: “That is the beauty of football. We have not got a long time to wait around before we put things right, so we will address it going into the game on Wednesday and we will put things right.”

